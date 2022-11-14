Try these 5 yoga asanas to keep yourself warm naturally

Photo: Pixabay

As soon as the winter season arrives, we all try different ways to keep ourselves warm in this cold weather. However, apart from having a cup of your favorite hot drink in bed, there are other ways to keep the body warm. No, we are not referring to hot foods or more layers of clothes, but physical activity. What better way to stay fit and warm in winter than by doing Yoga for Winter? Yoga is a form of fitness and practice that has many benefits for the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga is not only an effective way to lose weight, but it is also a science of healing that can add an extra protective layer of warmth that you need during winter. Yoga can be practiced effectively at home.

Here we are going to tell you about 4 such yoga asanas which will keep you naturally warm as well as keep you fit in the winter season.

Do these 4 yoga asanas to stay warm in winter

1. Vasisthasana- This pose is also known as Side Plank Pose. You can do this exercise in the following steps:

Sit on the yoga mat with your hands and spread your legs straight.

Using arm strength, lift your body to your side so that your body is at a 45-degree angle to the floor.

Raise the other hand straight up in the air.

Rest the other foot on the foot that is in contact with the floor.

2. Naukasana- This pose is also known as Boat Pose. You can do this exercise in the following steps:

Lie down on the yoga mat.

Extend your legs and lift them up.

Make sure your feet are at a 45-degree angle to the floor.

Raise your upper body using your hips as pivots.

Keep your hands spread straight.

Your position n should be similar to the inverted 'A'.

3. Sirsasana- This pose is also known as Headstand Pose. You can do this exercise in the following steps:

You can take the support of a wall for this posture.

Rest your elbows on the floor and keep your head between them.

Now stretch your lower body so that it turns upside down and make it directly adjacent to the wall.

Balance it so that you don't fall.

Then leave the support of the wall and stay in this posture for at least 5 minutes.

4. Savasana- This pose is also known as Corpse Pose. You can do this exercise in the following steps: