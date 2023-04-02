Try these 5 effective home remedies to get rid of pigmented lips

If the colour of the lips does not match with the colour of the face, it can look quite strange. Also, can make you uncomfortable. So, do you also wear lipstick all the time because of this? If yes… then you don't need to do that anymore. Because covering up the dark colour of your lips will do nothing. Here we have brought for you, 5 such natural remedies which can give a natural pink look to the colour of your lips.

There can be many reasons for the dark colour of your lips. For example, smoking, pollution and sun damage can negatively affect your lips. Darkening of the lips can also occur due to the reasons mentioned below such as:

Chemotherapy

Anaemia

Vitamin deficiency

Excessive fluoride use

But you, don't worry as there are many home remedies which can help in lightening the lips. So, let's know about some home remedies to remove the dark colour of the lips.

Lemon

The peel of citrus fruits can prevent the formation of melanin, which is the reason for the darkening of the lips. You can apply lemon every night just before sleeping. Take a lemon and cut it, then rub it gently on your lips. Next morning wash your lips with cold water. Repeat this routine every night before bed until you see results. This may take up to 30 days.

Turmeric

According to NCBI, turmeric contains curcumin, which can inhibit the production of melanin. Which helps in lightening the skin. Make a paste of milk and turmeric powder and apply on your lips. Leave on for five to ten minutes, then wash off. Pat dry and apply moisturizer or lip balm.

Lemon and sugar

Take a lemon before sleeping and cut a piece and apply sugar in it. Now rub your lips with this sugar lemon. Next morning, wash your lips with warm water. Repeat this routine every night before bed until you see results.

Strawberry Mask

You can mix a handful of strawberries with a teaspoon of baking soda. Blend it into a paste and apply it on your lips before sleeping. This mask can help lighten the dark color of your lips.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps in adding moisture, elasticity and hydration to chapped lips. Especially if you smoke, this will prevent nicotine build-up on your lips and help prevent dark spots. use it overnight