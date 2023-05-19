Search icon
Trouble sleeping because of bad dreams? Here's a list of food items to prevent nightmares

Frequent disruption in sleep and the occurrence of nightmares can cause several health issues; here's a list of food items to prevent nightmares.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

A person needs adequate sleep in order to perform efficiently during the day. Nightmares frequently cause disruptions in sleep habits. As we become older, nightmares become less frequent, but some people may have more frequent nightmares than others.

People may experience anguish when they dream about being pursued by demonic beings, descending from a height, becoming trapped, or losing a loved one. They not only interfere with sleep, but they also make one feel uncomfortable by raising stress levels.

The causes might be anything from eating spicy or fatty food at dinnertime to stress. A drink of water can frequently provide some respite from upsetting nightmares. To lessen the likelihood of nightmares, health professionals advise consuming some meals.

List of food items to prevent nightmares

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 aids in the body's production of serotonin, a chemical messenger essential for controlling sleep. Bananas, almonds, chicken, fish, whole grains, and banana juice are foods that are packed in vitamin B6.

Herbal teas: A cup of chamomile, valerian root, or lavender tea will aid in relaxing and enhance the quality of your sleep.

Carbs: Consuming complex carbohydrates prior to sleep helps regulate blood sugar levels, lowering the risk of dreadful dreams Brown rice, sweet potatoes, and whole-grain bread are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates.

Calcium-rich food: Calcium has been shown to have a soothing impact on the body, therefore eating foods high in calcium before bedtime can help to lower the chance of nightmares. Milk, yoghurt, cheese, and green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are all excellent sources.

Foods high in tryptophan: Tryptophan is an amino acid that aids in relaxing and sleep. Tryptophan-rich foods include fish, poultry, seafood, eggs, nuts, and seeds.

