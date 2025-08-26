Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Triptii Dimri, Sara Tendulkar's MUA shares smart makeup hacks for dusky beauties: 'Use less product and...'

MUA Simran Gidwani, who has worked with celebs like Triptii Dimri, Sara Tendulkar, Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty, shares pro tips on how dusky skin can glow with the right undertones, rich shades and light layering.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Aug 26, 2025

Triptii Dimri, Sara Tendulkar's MUA shares smart makeup hacks for dusky beauties: 'Use less product and...'
Trust your undertone, not trends

In a recent chat with HT Lifestyle, celebrity makeup artist Simran Gidwani, known for her work with Triptii Dimri, Sara Tendulkar, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, and others, offered expert advice on makeup for dusky skin tones. She emphasises that the beauty of dusky skin lies in its warmth and depth. According to her, the foundational step is identifying your undertone. If your veins appear green in natural light, you likely have a warm undertone; blue or purple suggests cool, while a mix points to neutral or olive. For more precision, Simran suggests swatching foundation shades on your jawline and watching if any shade blends seamlessly without looking ashy or too orange, that’s your ideal match.

Build beauty with light layers and rich shades

Simran warns against using foundations that are too light, as they can wash out the skin and appear greyish in daylight. Instead, she recommends proper foundation matching and strategically applying a concealer that’s one or two shades lighter on the under-eyes, forehead center, and chin to brighten the look. Spot correction for pigmentation is fine, but only where necessary. When it comes to lip colors, she favours warm, rich tones, like rosy nudes or soft peach with a brown liner for seamless blending. For bold statements, deep cherry or wine lips work beautifully, provided you maintain crisp edges for a polished finish.

On the eyes, Simran loves a subtly smudged kohl or smoky waterline, paired with mascara, for definition. Her go-to? A 'siren eye', neutral crease shadow extended out, dark corner definition, and a hint of inner eye drama. With blush, she leans toward terracotta or berry tones to naturally lift the complexion. Her final trick for longevity: work with thin layers of product, cream of choice before base makeup, minimal powder, and optional setting spray. For dusky skin, this method highlights natural glow rather than masking it, true beauty, simply refined.

