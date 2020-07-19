Travelling to work even during COVID-19 lockdown? Here are five things you should keep with yourself
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and the world continues to spread like wildfire, the situation grows grimmer with each passing day. It is already being called an unprecedented challenge of such generational scale that humankind needs to adopt smarter ways of living if they are to survive a pandemic of this extent.
With governments around the world executing optimum and planned strategies to contain and mitigate the threat, it is imperative that we recognize the importance of planning in our daily lives, on a personal level.
Even though the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has reached over 10 lakh, work cannot take a hit even during these times. There are still several companies requiring employees to physically be present in their offices. If you are one of them, do not worry. Here are five things you need to keep with you when you go outside during these times:
- A hand sanitizer or soap, which is 70% or more isopropyl alcohol-based, preferably.
- A medical face mask. Preferably an N95 respirator face mask, as it is the one suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Use rubber gloves, preferably. One can also opt for clothes gloves in case rubber ones are unavailable.
- Some clothing to cover your head with. Preferably, a hat, cap, or a scarf.
- Keep home-cooked food with you and avoid getting packaged drinking water or takeaways during this time, as far as possible.