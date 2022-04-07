Travelling has enabled Mohit Manocha to rewrite a fresh chapter in his life

Mohit Manocha, aka our favourite the Traveling Desi's life has fascinated us to the core. But this wasn't his early story.

Mohit Manocha, aka our favourite the Traveling Desi's life has fascinated us to the core. But this wasn't his early story. He braved storms and downpours to find a life as brilliant as the sun.

We recall him saying, "When you are lost, the greatest way to rediscover yourself is to travel. It helps in tapping the inner strength and making them better. " True, isn't it? As much as you are delighted by Mohit's words, his motivation behind them will hit you differently.

There are times when we desire to wipe the slate clean. But only if it was as easy as falling off the log, Mohit Manocha wouldn't have been a travel vlogger!

Here's the back story: This travel fanatic began his career as an IT entrepreneur and then went to hone his business abilities by working in his uncle's company's sales department. Mohit Manocha flourished and propelled the organisation to new heights. But fate had something else in store for him.

Abruptly, gloomy situations concealed Mohit’s personal life and at the same time the company was standing at its lowest, this caused hard-hitting trauma and depression for Mohit Manocha. Through the immense and unwavering family support fetched him out, it was also traveling that did some magic.

For Mohit Manocha, traveling is bliss! Every time he visited a new spot and felt the distinct breeze, he video-graphed it in order to share it with the rest of the globe. This gave him "comfort and hope," which he had lost due to melancholy. He has visited over 30 countries so far, and his most recent adventures have been via motorhome.

Mohit Manocha has written new chapters of his life with the title "Traveling Desi" in bold.

Today is different for Mohit. He no longer laments what he has lost, but instead focuses on what he has in life: love and joy. With 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 200k followers on Instagram, Mohit Manocha has become the darling of travel enthusiasts' hearts.

Why do we love his stories?

The reason is simple. He is a person who has actually experienced what he narrates. He is like a travel guide to getting to know the world more. Mohit Manocha's YouTube travel videos are only another proof of his authenticity as a person. And deep down, we know he is a living mega-source of inspiration.

(Sponsored feature)