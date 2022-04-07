Travelling has enabled Mohit Manocha to rewrite a fresh chapter in his life

Headlines

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Travelling has enabled Mohit Manocha to rewrite a fresh chapter in his life

Mohit Manocha, aka our favourite the Traveling Desi's life has fascinated us to the core. But this wasn't his early story.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohit Manocha, aka our favourite the Traveling Desi's life has fascinated us to the core. But this wasn't his early story. He braved storms and downpours to find a life as brilliant as the sun.

We recall him saying, "When you are lost, the greatest way to rediscover yourself is to travel. It helps in tapping the inner strength and making them better. " True, isn't it? As much as you are delighted by Mohit's words, his motivation behind them will hit you differently.

There are times when we desire to wipe the slate clean. But only if it was as easy as falling off the log, Mohit Manocha wouldn't have been a travel vlogger!

Here's the back story: This travel fanatic began his career as an IT entrepreneur and then went to hone his business abilities by working in his uncle's company's sales department. Mohit Manocha flourished and propelled the organisation to new heights. But fate had something else in store for him.

Abruptly, gloomy situations concealed Mohit’s personal life and at the same time the company was standing at its lowest, this caused hard-hitting trauma and depression for Mohit Manocha. Through the immense and unwavering family support fetched him out, it was also traveling that did some magic.

For Mohit Manocha, traveling is bliss! Every time he visited a new spot and felt the distinct breeze, he video-graphed it in order to share it with the rest of the globe. This gave him "comfort and hope," which he had lost due to melancholy. He has visited over 30 countries so far, and his most recent adventures have been via motorhome.

Mohit Manocha has written new chapters of his life with the title "Traveling Desi" in bold.

Today is different for Mohit. He no longer laments what he has lost, but instead focuses on what he has in life: love and joy. With 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 200k followers on Instagram, Mohit Manocha has become the darling of travel enthusiasts' hearts.

Why do we love his stories?

The reason is simple. He is a person who has actually experienced what he narrates. He is like a travel guide to getting to know the world more. Mohit Manocha's YouTube travel videos are only another proof of his authenticity as a person. And deep down, we know he is a living mega-source of inspiration.

 

(Sponsored feature)

 

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

    'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

    Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

    Jetset on a Budget: Explore Abroad with Affordable Flight Tickets!

    CTET 2023 exam city slip released, admit card to be released on THIS date at ctet.nic.in

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

    Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

    Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

    Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

    Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE