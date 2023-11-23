Transform your space with beautiful artificial plants on Amazon

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Artificial plants bring the beauty of nature indoors and add a touch of greenery to any space. The best part is, they require minimal maintenance, so you can enjoy their beauty without the hassle of watering or sunlight, they last for a long time, making them a great investment. Whether you're looking to liven up your living room or add some greenery to your office, artificial plants are a fantastic choice. They're a perfect way to bring nature into our lives, even if we don't have a green thumb.

SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Babys Breath Gypsophila Flower Sticks At Rs 499

  • These artificial Baby's Breath Gypsophila flower sticks are a perfect addition to various occasions, they're ideal for wedding flowers, bouquets, festival decorations, and even for cakes and table centrepieces
  • The delicate flowers can be used to decorate your home, office, or any space you desire
  • They're lifelike and natural, adding a touch of nature to your living space and they make a great gift for special occasions.



Dekorly Living Room Decor Small Fake Plant At Rs 251

  • It's the ancient practice of pruning trees and bushes into miniatures that still capture the beauty of full-sized trees
  •  Real bonsai trees take years to grow, but this realistic plastic bonsai offers the same aesthetic without the need for watering, trimming, or sunlight
  •  It's a hassle-free way to add a decorative touch to any space, the bonsai stands at a height of 10 inches and a width of 11 inches, making it perfect for bookshelves, office desks, or even outdoor areas
  • When it arrives, the leaves may be a bit squeezed, but don't worry, You can easily shape them by hand to achieve the desired effect. While the handicraft may not be flawless, if you're not completely satisfied, let us know, and we'll find a solution.



TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Artificial Lavender Flowers Plant At Rs 449

  • The set includes four beautiful bunches of flowers, each measuring 32 cm, to make them look more realistic, a small amount of glue is sprayed during production and a white powder is added to create a lifelike effect
  • Don't worry, the excess powder can be tapped off if you prefer, these flowers are easy to mix and match with other simulation flowers, making them perfect for DIY crafts
  •  Whether you want to decorate your home, office, or any other space, these artificial lavender flowers are ideal. 



Blooming Floret Artificial Tropical Caladium Plant At Rs 899

  • It's also known as angel wings or elephant ear and is native to Brazil,, the plant features big green leaves with white patches and striking red veins, making it a beautiful piece for decoration
  • In the box, you'll receive the Artificial Tropical Caladium Plant with 12 leaves along with a basic black plastic pot, the plant and pot will be separate, and you just need to fix the stem into the pot with artificial soil or beautiful pebbles and stones to keep it steady
  • The Blooming Floret Artificial Tropical Caladium Plant is made of high-quality dry polyester material, designed to last for years, its spade-shaped green leaves, attractive red veins, and white patches create an instant attraction. 



 

