Lifestyle

Transform your sofa with stylish and protective covers on Amazon

Give your living room a makeover with trendy sofa covers exclusively available on Amazon and protect your sofa from stains and pet hairs.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

 Buying sofa covers is a great way to give your old sofa a fresh and stylish look without having to invest in a brand new one and they offer protection against everyday wear and tear, spills, and even pet fur. It's like giving your sofa a fashionable makeover while keeping it safe and clean and with so many colours and designs available on Amazon you can easily find one that matches your personal style and enhances your home decor. So go ahead and treat your sofa to a fabulous new look with those sofa covers. 

House of Quirk Polyester Spandex Printed Sofa Cover At Rs 1,020

  • The fabric of these sofa slipcovers is super stretchy and made of soft polyester spandex
  • It fits your couch perfectly, giving it a wrinkle-free look and the non-slip foam articles keep the cover in place, ensuring a clean and comfortable feel
  • The colours are naturally dyed, so there's no worry about fading or shading, these slipcovers provide all-around protection for your sofa, keeping it safe from stains, pet hair, and other damage and they come in a variety of beautiful designs to freshen up your home decor. 

HOKIPO Elastic Stretchable Universal Sofa Cover At Rs 1,700

  • This sofa cover is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which gives it a super stretchable and comfortable feel
  • It's a universal size that fits most triple seat and chaise lounge sofas with lengths between 190 cm to 230 cm
  • The HOKIPO sofa couch cover comes in appealing designs that can transform your living room into a vibrant and warm space and it's easy to install, just slip it on, tuck any extra fabric, and insert the non-slip foam anchors into the gap
  • When it comes to washing, you can simply machine wash it at or below 30 degrees Celsius and tumble dry. 

TONY STARK Universal Three Seater sofa cover At Rs 1,351

  • The Tony Stark sofa cover is made with a stretchy fabric that combines polyester and spandex, it has elastic corners that ensure a perfect fit and prevent it from riding up or coming off easily and this high-density stretch fabric is durable and won't fade or pill over time
  • Not only does this sofa cover provide ultimate protection for your furniture, but it also adds a vibrant and comfortable touch to your home decor, and it's a great way to safeguard your furniture from spills, stains, and everyday wear and tear, making it an excellent choice for homes with children and pets
  • It comes in four attractive colours, including blue floral, grey fern, beige, and grey.

Fashion Throw Sofa Cover At Rs 1,889

  • This cover adds a decorative touch to your room while protecting your sofa furniture, it's available in 3-seater, 2-seater, and single sofa sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for your needs
  • Not only does this sofa cover enhance the appearance of your furniture, but it also acts as a furniture protector, it shields your sofa from everyday wear, spills, scratches, and pet fur
  • Its elegantly quilted texture adds a stylish look without compromising comfort and with a wide selection of colours to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your individual style
  • The sofa cover is designed to fit seat widths of 26.5" and heights of 67.5", refer to the image provided to determine the right size for your sofa.

