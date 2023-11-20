Headlines

Transform your home with these trendy, versatile wall shelves on Amazon

Amazon has brought the best range of wall shelves at a very affordable price so that you can organise your place and create a clutter-free environment. Check out this amazing deal and get up to 57% off

Nov 20, 2023

Wall shelves not only provide practical storage solutions but also add a stylish touch to any room. With wall shelves, you can keep your space organized and display your favorite items like books, plants or picture frames. This is a wonderful way to maximize storage and there are lots of different designs and styles to choose from, so you can find the perfect cabinets to match your decor. This is definitely a smart choice to enhance both functionality and aesthetics in your home.

Dream Arts Shoppee Hexagon Shape Set of 6 Floating Wall Shelves At Rs 1,195

  • Get up to 34% off on this set of wall shelve 
  • They're made with high-quality, durable MDF and have a sleek paint finish, the clean contemporary style adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the best part is that there's no visible hardware
  • With this set of six shelves, you have the perfect opportunity to showcase your favourite books, collectibles, photos, and even decorative items
  • They're not only functional but also make for a great home and wall decor and they're super easy to assemble with all the necessary fittings and accessories included.

Dime Store Wooden Intersecting Wall Shelves Set of 8 At Rs 1,500

  • Get up to 57% off on this set of wall shelves 
  • They have a sleek finish and measure 41 inches in length, 4 inches in width, and 26 inches in height
  •  In the package, you'll get a set of 8 shelves along with mounting screws and wall plugs and these shelves are perfect for enhancing your home decor, especially in the living room
  • You can display light-weight decorative objects and give your space a stylish touch, to install them, simply drill holes according to the hardware attached at the back and hang the shelves.

Klaxon Engineered Wood Samara Wall Shelves Pack of 4 At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 45% off on this wall-shelf set
  • They are designed to perfectly complement Indian homes and can be used as stylish shelves in your living room, kitchen, or office walls
  •  These versatile shelves can be used for various purposes such as storage, displaying books, kitchen essentials, and bathroom items, or even as a corner showcase
  • These wall shelves are the best choice to decorate your home and living room and they can be easily mounted on the wall and will give your space a stunning look
  • Assembly is required, but don't worry, it's a do-it-yourself project and comes with assembly instructions.

Genuine Decor 18 Inch Floating Shelves for Wall Set of 3 At Rs 1,405

  • Get flat 53% off on this set of wall shelves 
  • You can hang them together or separately to display books, picture frames, plants, or other items in various rooms like the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or living room
  • Installing them is a breeze with the included screws, leveler, and clear instructions
  • The set includes three shelves with different dimensions, providing plenty of storage space and it is made of high-quality composite wood, these shelves are sturdy enough to hold your favourite collections, photos, books, or plants.

