Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7 in India: Expert share do’s and don’ts for inauspicious day

LIFESTYLE
This will be the final lunar eclipse of the year, and it will be visible in India.
The last Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) of 2025 will occur on September 7, and astrologers believe it will be the most inauspicious day of the year. This eclipse is considered significant as it coincides with the beginning of Pitru Paksha.
This will be the final lunar eclipse of the year, and it will be visible in India. According to experts, it will be a total lunar eclipse lasting for 3 hours and 30 minutes. The eclipse will begin at 9:57 PM on September 7. The total phase of the eclipse will be visible from 11:01 PM to 12:23 AM, for a duration of 1 hour and 22 minutes.
Astrologer and tarot reader Bhoomika Kalley shared a video on Instagram, advising people to be cautious on this day. She said no auspicious activities, like starting a new business or making investments, should be carried out during this time.
Since the lunar eclipse starts at 9:57 PM, the Sutak period will begin 9 hours earlier, at 1:57 PM on the same day. During this period, temple doors will remain closed. It is also suggested to place Tulsi leaves or Durva grass in food and water items to keep them pure.
As this lunar eclipse will be visible in India, the Sutak period will also be observed across the country.
