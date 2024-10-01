Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

As millions worldwide contend with various kidney problems, including chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney injuries, nephrologists—who specialize in kidney care and are dedicated to maintaining kidney health—are playing an increasingly crucial role in today's landscape.

With the increasing requirement of skilled nephrologists in the country, it’s vital to showcase the exceptional contributions of the leading experts in the field. Among them are these prominent figures whose unwavering dedication to advancing kidney health and patient care truly deserves recognition and appreciation:

Dr. Vijay Gupta: Leading innovation in Nephrology: Dr. Vijay Gupta, Director, Shri Nath Medicity Hospital, Bareilly, U.P brings unparalleled expertise with a strong background in nephrology procedures. His clinical skills are equally complemented by his leadership in medical education. Recently, he has also co-founded Shri Vedanta Multisuperspeciality Hospital, a 300-bedded facility in Bareilly.

Dr. Vijay Gupta started his career as Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at SRMS-IMS, Bareilly, and later served as Consultant Nephrologist and Associate Professor. His academic journey commenced with his MBBS and MD in Medicine from King George's Medical University (KGMC), Lucknow. Later he honed his expertise during his tenure as a Senior Resident in Nephrology at SGPGIMS, Lucknow. He completed his DM in Nephrology at AIIMS, New Delhi. Thus, a rigorous training laid a strong foundation for his distinguished career ahead in nephrology.

A prominent researcher in his field, Dr. Gupta is also known for his studies on acute renal failure and HIV-related renal diseases. His works have been published extensively across leading journals such as JAPI and Indian J Med Res. He has delivered numerous lectures and CMEs as well. Committed to advance nephrology both locally and internationally, Dr. Gupta is active in multiple professional organizations like the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN), Indian Society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT), Peritoneal Dialysis Society India (PDSI), European Renal Association (ERA-EDTA), and the Association of Physicians of India (API).



Dr. Shashi Kumar: Advancing Nephrology through expertise and excellence: A distinguished leader in the field of nephrology, Dr. Shashi Kumar is serving as the Director and Head of Nephrosciences at Paras HMRI Hospital in Patna. With over 15 years of extensive experience, he has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of renal care through his comprehensive expertise and innovative approach.

An MBBS from Mumbai and an MD in General Medicine, and a DM in Nephrology from SGPGI, Lucknow, he furthered his credentials as a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN). Dr. Kumar holds multiple fellowships, including FDI, FISH, FIACM, and FICP. Leading the Nephrosciences department at Paras HMRI Hospital, Dr. Shashi Kumar has overseen the advancement of patient care protocols, dialysis, and kidney transplantation services.

Renowned for his clinical expertise in managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), Dr. Kumar excels in leading multidisciplinary teams and mentoring future nephrologists. With a robust background in nephrology research, his leadership has been pivotal in expanding nephrology services and improving clinical outcomes. He has over 20 published papers in prestigious national and international journals. He has also presented his work at major conferences, including the World Congress of Nephrology and ERA-EDTA.



Dr. Lovedeep Dogra: Shaping the roadmap of Nephrology

A distinguished nephrologist, Dr. Lovedeep Dogra is renowned for his expertise in kidney transplantation, interventional nephrology, and pediatric nephrology. As a leading specialist with a robust background in both clinical and research settings, Dr. Dogra has significantly contributed to the field of nephrology through his clinical skills and innovative approaches.

Dr. Dogra’s career includes notable roles such as Assistant Professor at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Associate Consultant at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Hyderabad, and Consultant Nephrology and Transplant at Narayana Hrudalaya, Jaipur. His leadership in nephrology has been instrumental in managing complex cases and optimizing transplantation procedures.

Dr. Dogra completed his MBBS from S.S. Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Davangere, with distinction in Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology. He graduated as the University Topper with two Gold Medals from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka, and earned his MD in Pediatrics from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. His advanced training includes a DM in Nephrology from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, and an observership in Nephrology and Transplantation at SGPGI, Lucknow.

His excellence has been recognized through prestigious awards, including two Gold Medals from the Governor of Karnataka and the Bhama Shah Award from the Maharaja of Udaipur. He has also been honored with prizes for best oral presentations at international and national conferences.



Dr. Piyush Mathur: Transforming Nephrology and kidney care:A prominent name in the field of nephrology, Dr. Piyush Mathur is serving as the Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Head of the Department of Nephrology at Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH), Jaipur. With over 25 years of experience in the field, he is renowned for his significant contributions to kidney care, both in clinical practice and academic settings.

An MBBS from Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur, he completed his DNB in Internal Medicine at Kamineni Hospital, Hyderabad, followed by DNB in Nephrology at Care Hospital, Hyderabad. At Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Dr. Mathur has been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the nephrology department since joining in June 2014. His innovations include introducing bedside percutaneous CAPD catheter placement, tunneled catheter insertion in the cath lab, and ultrasound-guided renal biopsies. Dr. Mathur has been a pioneer in the CRRT program in Rajasthan, leading numerous training programs and CMEs, and has recently introduced HDF in the dialysis unit.

Dr. Mathur also spearheaded the kidney transplant program at SDMH, performing nearly 150 transplants, including SWAP, ABO-incompatible, and deceased donor transplants since the first transplant in February 2018.

His advanced training includes a Fellowship in Clinical Nephropathology from ISN-ANIO and a prestigious ISN ANIO Fellowship in CRRT/Critical Care Nephrology at the University of California, San Diego. Additionally, he holds a Certificate Course in Diabetes from the University of Newcastle Novocare Diabetes Academy, Australia.



Dr. Vikash Khandelia: Nephrologist Committed to Kidney Health Awareness

A distinguished expert in nephrology, Dr. Vikash Khandelia currently serves as the Professor and Head of the Department of Nephrology at Government Medical College in Kota, Rajasthan. He holds an impressive academic background. He has done MBBS from S.P. Medical College, Bikaner. He has also completed MD in Medicine and a DM in Nephrology. In his illustrious career, he was also awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN) in the year 2018.



Earlier Dr. Khandelia has served as the head of the nephrology department at Fortis Modi Hospital from the year 2008 to 2012. Besides providing nephrology services to the general public, he is committed to Kidney health awareness. His expertise equally extends to advanced nephrology procedures such as hemodialysis, plasma exchange, and kidney biopsies, among others. He also specialises in treating renal stones and kidney disease, approaching care proactively and preventatively to deliver the most suitable treatments. He combines his extensive knowledge with meticulous attention to his patients and their diagnoses.



Dr. Khandelia is also Director of the Kota Kidney Foundation, a not for profit organisation. Contributing to healthcare awareness initiatives, he has conducted numerous public awareness initiatives over the years. A prominent nephrologist in Kota, he is actively involved with both society and industry. He advocates for kidney awareness and contributes to educational research in kidney-related diseases. Dr Vikas Khandelia's excellent behaviour towards patients further enhances the overall healthcare experience of the patients.

