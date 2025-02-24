LIFESTYLE
Looking for affordable flights to India? If you're flying from Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, several affordable airlines that offer cheap airfare from Australia to India can make your trip more budget-friendly. Here’s a list of some of the best low-cost airlines for flights from Australia to India, along with some tips to help you find the best prices.
Air India, India’s national carrier, has been serving passengers since 1932. Known for its direct routes and reliable service, Air India is a preferred choice for those seeking convenience and affordability.
Destinations and Services: Air India operates direct flights from Australian cities like Sydney and Melbourne to major Indian hubs such as Delhi and Mumbai. The airline’s extensive network within India ensures seamless connectivity to smaller cities as well.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
2. AirAsia X
AirAsia X, established in 2007, is a long-haul low-cost airline based in Malaysia. Known for its ultra-low airfare to India, AirAsia X provides cheap travel options without compromising safety or reliability. The airline caters to budget-conscious travelers who prioritize cost over luxury.
Destinations and Services: AirAsia X operates flights from Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth to various Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, often with a layover in Kuala Lumpur. The airline is an excellent choice for travelers looking to save money on long-haul flights.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
Founded in 2006, IndiGo is India’s largest low-cost airline and a trusted choice for domestic and international travelers. It’s known for its punctuality, affordability, and extensive network.
Destinations and Services: IndiGo flies from Australian cities like Sydney and Melbourne to Indian hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The airline’s seamless connectivity within India makes it easy to continue your journey to other cities after landing.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
Founded in 1920, Qantas is Australia’s flagship carrier and a trusted name in aviation. While known for its premium services, Qantas offers great deals on flights to India, making it an appealing choice for travelers seeking comfort and affordability.
Destinations and Services: Qantas connects Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai, often via Singapore or direct flights. The airline is renowned for its high-quality service and punctuality.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
Jetstar Airways, a subsidiary of Qantas, was established in 2003 to cater to budget-conscious travelers. The airline’s mission is to make travel accessible and affordable for everyone.
Destinations and Services: Jetstar operates flights from Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to Indian destinations, with stopovers in Southeast Asia. The airline’s straightforward pricing appeals to budget travelers.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
Malaysia Airlines, established in 1947, is a full-service airline offering a balance of comfort and affordability. Known for its excellent service, the airline provides a premium flying experience at competitive prices.
Destinations and Services: Flying from Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, Malaysia Airlines connects to Indian hubs such as Delhi and Mumbai via Kuala Lumpur. The stopover option in Kuala Lumpur allows travelers to explore the vibrant city.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
Established in 1985, Emirates is one of the world’s leading airlines. Renowned for its luxurious service, Emirates often surprises travelers with affordable options for long-haul flights.
Destinations and Services: Emirates offers flights from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane to major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with a layover in Dubai. The airline’s modern fleet ensures a comfortable journey.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
VietJet Air, founded in 2007, is a Vietnamese low-cost carrier rapidly gaining popularity for its economical fares. The airline focuses on providing a no-frills flying experience.
Destinations and Services: VietJet connects Australian cities like Sydney and Melbourne to Indian destinations via Vietnam. Its growing network makes it an exciting choice for budget travelers.
Why It’s Budget-Friendly?
The month of August is, on average, the cheapest month to fly to India from Australia. Most prices are found around ₹55,619. If you aren’t able to travel in August, May is another good option. Flights in May, while slightly more expensive, still average around ₹58,591. So, if you’re flexible with your travel dates, these months can help you save a lot on airfare to India.
If you're looking to get the best deals, flying on a Wednesday is your best bet. Tickets on this day often cost around ₹66,588. On the other hand, Saturdays are usually more expensive, averaging ₹79,566. Keep in mind that prices fluctuate based on demand, but Wednesday remains a consistent low-cost option.
The cheapest time of day to fly is midday. Flight prices during this time often dip to around ₹68,620. This is because midday flights are less likely to be fully booked, and you can catch a deal. On the other hand, evening flights can be pricier, with an average price of ₹74,955.
Flying from Sydney Kingsford Smith (SYD) to New Delhi Indira Gandhi Intl (DEL) is the best route if you're after affordable flights. The prices for this route are often the lowest compared to other routes like Melbourne to Delhi or Sydney to Bangalore.
To get the best prices on flights to India, it's recommended to book about 47 days in advance. This is when you’ll find the lowest fares, with an average price of ₹65,696. Of course, deals can pop up outside of this window, so always keep an eye on flight deals!
When flying from Australia to India, you have three main cabin options: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. The availability and price will vary by airline, but Economy is usually the most affordable option. If you’re looking to travel in comfort, Premium Economy or Business might be worth considering.
Yes! If you're open to layovers, you can save up to 56% on your flight. Non-stop flights are convenient but tend to be more expensive. If you don't mind an extra stop, you could find some serious savings on your ticket.
MyTicketsToIndia makes it super easy to compare different airlines and book the best flight for you. Whether you’re flying from Sydney to Delhi, or Melbourne to Mumbai, their team is dedicated to helping you find affordable flights to India. They also offer great customer support if you have any questions or need assistance with your booking!
Disclaimer-
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
