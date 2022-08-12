Top best health and lifestyle blogs in India

There are several controversies regarding the best health and lifestyle blogs in India. Everyone has a different opinion regarding the top health and lifestyle bloggers in this country. Some prefers this over that, while other prefers that over this. After analyzing certain factors, including traffic, authority, popularity and reader's opinions we have curated this top 10 list of the best health and lifestyle blogs in India ranked in ascending order.

1. Health And Healthier - Health And Healthier is the number 1 health and lifestyle blog in India. Be it traffic, popularity or authority Health And Healthier tops this list. Launched in 2021, Health And Healthier reached the top within a year and got featured on The Telegraph, Statesman, The Print, Outlook and other major publications.

Founded by Rituraj Pramanik, Health And Healthier is currently having a user base of 3 million per month. The blog is entirely dedicated to providing daily health hacks, lifestyle hacks, how to get better physical and mental health, weight loss and current health & lifestyle affairs. Rituraj Pramanik is one of the best health bloggers and this helped Health And Healthier grow up immensely within a year.

2. HealthifyMe - Second on this list is the very popular HealthifyMe. Focused more on weight loss and nutrition, this website has a huge traffic and popularity among its users. With a whooping traffic of 2 million per month, HealthifyMe is currently dominating the nutrition industry. HealthfyMe's application is more popular than the website itself.

Founded by Tushar Varshisht and Sachin Shenoy, Healthifyme is your top choice when it comes to losing weight. With a huge domain authority and popularity this website sits on the second position in this list.

3. MedIndia - MedIndia is the oldest blog cum website in this list. With an insane traffic of 2 million per month from countries like India, Australia and United States, this blog has a huge authority. MedIndia is mainly focused on providing hacks against health problems, lifestyle issues and developing an overall better health. This blog is also famous for their health tools which include calculators.

Founded by Dr. Sunil Shroff and Arun Shroff, MedIndia have come a long way and is immensely popular among its users.

4. FortisHealthCare - More popular as a hospital than a blog, Fortis Health Care focuses mainly on providing lifestyle and health news on a regular basis. Simulataneously, they provide information on how to improve your overall health. Already trusted a lot by doctors their blog, provides immense knowledge and trusted by most of their readers.

Fortis Hospital is founded by Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Mohan Singh and their blog has several authors who are extremely renowned and trustable.

5. GyanUnlimited - Although not so popular as the others mentioned on this list, GyanUnlimited is trusted a lot by its readers and users. The blog is not only limited to health and lifestyle but also focuses on Ayurveda and cosmetic reviews. Their yoga category is also extremely popular.

GyanUnlimited is founded by Tanveer Kaur in 2011 and has gradually climbed up the stairs. As of 2022, they have a traffic estimation of 100k and is expected to grow more within the coming years.

6. FindHealthTips - FindHealthTips is another popular blog which has been in this sector for many years. Founded in 2015, this health and lifestyle blog gained immense popularity during its initial stages but failed to maintain the hype after a certain time. FindHealthTips works immensely hard on providing users with valuable information related to health, workout, beauty and weight loss.

The founders of FindHealthTips are still unknown but we assume that it is run by a dedicated team who are extremely experienced in their consecutive fields.

7. The Picky Eater Blog - Popularly known as The Picky Eater, The Picker Eater Blog is a trustable source of food recipes, eating guides and lifestyle hacks. Focused more on food recipes and lifestyle, this blog has been featured on several renowned publications for their unique and amazing recipes. This blog has a huge fan-base in India and is currently ranked in the top 5 food blogs in India.

Founded by Anjali Shah, who is a health coach and a wife, The Picky Eater Blog has paved its way throughout the years and has gained immense popularity recently.

8. Tarla Dalal - Named after the famous food writer Tarla Dalal, the Tarla Dalal blog is one of its kind. When it comes to finding the recipe and information about how healthy a food is, Tarla Dalal should be your top most priority. With a traffic of more than 1 million per month, Tarla Dalal is considered as one of the top food and lifestyle blogs in India.

Founded by Tarla Dalal herself, the blog has been featured in several publications. The blog has a subscriber base of more than 70k and is considered the most informative one when it comes to food blog. There's rarely someone who doesn't know Tarla Dalal and her amazing writing skills when it comes to food blogs.

So with this, we come to the end of the list of best health and lifestyle blogs in India. Some traffic count may vary with coming years. But this blogs are actually making it to the international levels and making India proud!

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)