Top Beauty Influencer in India Kashish Jain says, " Makeup is a therapy

The makeup industry is gaining a lot of attention especially when the pandemic did hit the earth. For years makeup gained more glances through runways, movies, or fashion shows. Makeup now is more about the found art for many. During the lockdown, many individuals turned towards learning new things and makeup evolved as a lifesaver. From making online videos to taking online makeup lessons, the world saw many brilliant artists go all out. Kashish Jain, the co-owner of PK Makeup Studio has been in the industry for a long time now. She belongs to a family where makeup comes naturally as Priya Jain is a known face in the industry.



Kashish started understanding and practicing makeup from a young age under the guidance of her mother; however, entered the professional world only in the year 2015. She was born in Rajasthan, though moved to Surat, Gujarat along with her mother as Priya wanted to raise her finance through makeup and found the opportunity in Gujarat. She alongside her mother got multiple opportunities and worked with celebrities like Fizah Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Afsha Khan, Shanaya Khan, Sana Khan, Vaishnavi Patil, and Rukaiya Khan amongst many others. Their effort was soon recognized and Kashish alongside her mother got an award of excellence in their field on a national level by Urvashi Rautela.



In a recent conversation, Kashish mentioned, 'I do not know anything apart from makeup as I always saw my mother making the most of it through her makeup skills. The amount of confidence that I see in people after they get their desired look is something priceless. Makeup is a therapy, to help people gain lost confidence from within. I don't see it as an outer beauty rather it's the way to gain that inner faith.'

-Brand Desk Content

cre_Trending