Top 5 Vitamin C face serums to make your skin glow

Just by following a skincare routine, you can give your skin the pampering it deserves. There are various skin care products like moisturizers, under eye creams, toners, and many more but one of the most important and effective products is face serums. Face serums target specific skin-related concerns. They contain a range of active ingredients that quickly absorb into your skin and do their work. Face serums help to improve your skin texture, reduce marks, reduce open pores, and makes your skin looks dewy fresh, and moisturized.

There are many types of serums, each has its own unique purpose and concentration of ingredients. One of the most beneficial ingredients is Vitamin C, common ingredients used to prevent premature aging and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Boosting up skin immunity, reducing pigmentation and dark spots, repairing damaged skin are some of its added benefits. There are many brands that sell face serums, depending on your skin type and preferences. Here are the top five Vitamin C face serums that one can choose from.

Scientifically advanced, e’clat superior vitamin C serum is designed to address the majority of your skin problems. It has the perfect combination of Vitamin C – 20% (Ethyl Ascorbate), Ferulic Acid – 0.8%, Hyaluronic Acid – 1% and Vitamin E- 0.8% that together help in improving the appearance of your skin and reduce wrinkles.

The award winning product is dermatologist tested and paraben free. If you are looking for a serum that brightens your skin and gives you a radiant look, e’clat Superior Vitamin C 20% Serum is the perfect match!

Re’equil C15 EAA Serum (15% Vitamin C)

Re’equil C15 EAA Serum promises to help you get rid of hyperpigmentation and starts showing results in just four weeks. With the perfect amalgamation of ingredients like Vitamin C, Citric acid, Sodium Citric acid, PPG-12, etc, the serum boosts your skin’s radiance, repairs UV damage, fades dark spots, and much more. The lightweight formulation and aqueous base help the serum to get easily absorbed in your skin.

Minimalist Vitamin C Serum (10%)

Minimalist is one of the most popular and affordable skincare brands. Their Vitamin C serum helps to even the damaged skin tone, brightens your dull skin, helps tighten your skin, and much more. It is made with ingredients like Vitamin C, Acetyl Glucosamine, Polyhydroxy Acid that remove dead skin cells to give your skin the glow it deserves. It also strengthens your skin and regulates natural exfoliation. Consumer's study shows that the serum shows results in 4-8 weeks.

dermalogica biolumin-c Serum

The dermalogica biolumin-c serum enhances your skin’s natural defense system by drastically reducing fine lines. The concentration of ingredients like vitamin C, Sophora Japonica Flower Extract, peel oil, Limonene, Sunflower seed oil helps your skin to fight unbalanced pigmentations. It also prevents your skin from radical damage. It has all the natural ingredients and is gluten-free as well.

WOW Vitamin C+ (Plus) Face Serum

Skincare brand, WOW Vitamin C+ Face Serum supports your skin’s collagen and elastin. With that, it also helps to nourish your skin and neutralize skin damage. The serum has Vitamin C but with that, it also has added benefits of Hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Extract, and many more trusted ingredients. If you are looking for a serum that helps to brighten up and even out your skin then this is the right one for you.

Knowing your skin type and the purpose of using the serum is important. Different serums come with different percent of components that are designed to deliver specific active ingredients to your skin.

(Sponsored Feature)