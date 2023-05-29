Top 10 Best Hair Transplant In Turkey And The Cost List

People looking for hair restoration techniques now frequently choose hair transplantation in Turkey. Turkey has established a reputation as a top location for hair transplants thanks to its expert doctors, state-of-the-art medical facilities, and reasonably low costs in comparison to many other nations.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), two different hair transplantation methods, are both available in Turkey. The most widely used procedure is FUE, which involves removing individual hair follicles from the donor area and implanting them in the recipient area. Instead of first creating a recipient site, DHI includes using a specialized tool called a Choi pen to implant the hair follicles directly.

It's crucial to remember that while price is a crucial aspect, choose a hospital or surgeon shouldn't just be based on it. It's critical to conduct thorough research and pick a reputed hospital with skilled surgeons that put patient safety first and deliver positive outcomes. You may make an informed choice by reading reviews, examining before-and-after images, and speaking with many clinics.

It is recommended to check with a licensed hair transplant specialist before getting a hair transplant. They can evaluate the severity of your hair loss, talk with you about your expectations, and give you individualized information regarding the operation, prospective expenses, and anticipated results.

Hair Transplant Turkey Cost

Due to its reasonable costs and top-notch medical facilities, Turkey has become a popular place for medical tourism, including hair transplant procedures. The price of a hair transplant in Turkey might vary based on the clinic, the procedure utilized, the degree of hair loss, and the amount of grafts necessary, among other things.

In Turkey, a hair transplant typically costs between $1,500 and $5,000 or more. The total cost may be impacted by some clinics' all-inclusive packages, which may include lodging, transportation, and post-operative care.

It's crucial to keep in mind that pricing might fluctuate over time, so it's wise to speak with many clinics and ask about their current charges, possible packages, and any other fees that may apply. To make sure you select a reliable and experienced provider, make sure to further examine the reputation and credentials of the clinics and surgeons.

Remember that getting a hair transplant is a personal choice, so it's important to speak with a trained medical expert who can evaluate your unique circumstances and give you precise information about the operation, prospective expenses, and expected results.

Hair follicles are taken from a donor area and planted in the thinning region during a hair transplant procedure. Hair transplant in Turkey has gained popularity because of the country's high standard of care, cutting-edge technology, and reasonable costs. In this piece, we'll take a look at the 10 greatest hair transplant centers in Turkey and the prices they charge for their services.

Buk Hair Transplant Clinic

Patients from all over the world can benefit from Buk Clinic's top-notch hair transplant procedures. Buk Clinic is a plastic surgery and cosmetics clinic performing hair transplants using the Sapphire FUE and DHI methods.

To accomplish the success we have had both domestically and abroad, the Buk Clinic family has been at your service in the Fulya/Istanbul region. At Buk Clinic, we're eager to welcome you and treat you like one of our family members while providing you with cutting-edge technology, knowledgeable staff, and hygienic services.

We want to give you the best service possible as Buk Clinic expands in a dynamic way based on the inquiry of how we can serve you better. The most reputable estheticians on staff at Buk Clinic have a clientele of both domestic and foreign clients.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

If you're looking for a hair transplant clinic in Turkey offering plastic, dental, obesity, and eye surgery, go no further than Sapphire Hair Clinic. The cost of a hair transplant at Sapphire Hair Clinic varies depending on the treatment, with a fee of $2,000. In addition, they provide specific therapeutic interventions for individuals with HIV at $3900, as well as beard and eyebrow restoration services upon request.

Smile Hair Clinic

The primary focus of the Smile Hair Clinic team is on performing Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant surgery, utilizing the Sapphire and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) techniques. Hair transplantation can cost between $2690– $7290.

Dr. Serkan Aygın

Dr Serkan Aygn is an internationally renowned hair restoration expert with over 25 years of experience performing hair transplants. He established the Dr Serkan Aygn Clinic, where hair transplants begin at $4,000.

Cosmedica

Hair transplant procedures at the Cosmedica Hair Treatment Centre cost between $2,700 and $4,700. The price of a hair transplant in the United Kingdom can be anywhere from $5,600 to $28,000. Cosmedica offers exceptionally low pricing without compromising on quality.

Asmed - Dr. Koray Erdoğan

Dr Koray Erdoğan is a highly acclaimed hair transplant surgeon with a global reputation, having successfully conducted over 15,000 hair transplant procedures. The ASMED Hair Transplant Clinic was established by its founder. The expenses associated with hair transplantation are determined by the number of grafts required. The cost of a single graft is approximately $3.50.

Capil Clinic

Capil Clinic employs the most cutting-edge hair transplant method to provide optimal results in terms of hair thickness and natural appearance. Capil Clinic Informs the customer after the procedure that one of the keys to a high success rate in hair transplantation is to adhere to the procedure carefully. Capital Clinic's hair transplant procedures cost between 2500 and 4000 Euros.

Hermest Clinic

The Hermest Clinic in Istanbul is a large-scale facility that offers comprehensive medical care. Patients experiencing hair loss can choose from ten different hair transplant treatments recommended by the clinic's experts and done by board-certified plastic surgeons.

The Hermest Clinic provides high-precision, individualized treatments that align with reasonable hair transplant costs in Turkey.

Blue Magic Clinic

This renowned organization takes great pride in its cutting-edge hair transplant technology, which includes the High-Quality MICRO FUE SAPPHIRE and the DHI CHOI PEN. Prices range from $2,000 to $4,000, and their care is unparalleled.

VeraClinic

Vera Clinic, which specializes in FUE, DHI, and Sapphire hair transplant operations, is an excellent option for individuals from other countries who want to get their hair back to its natural colour and texture at a reasonable price. Visitors to the clinic's website can use a free online hair analysis service. Transplanting hair might set you back between $2600 and $3200.

