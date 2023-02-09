Toothache: 5 home remedies to relieve pain quickly

Representational image

A toothache is a common dental problem that can be caused by various factors such as a cavity, gum disease, a cracked tooth, a lost filling, or a sinus infection. It can cause a sharp, throbbing, or constant pain in one or more teeth.

Toothaches can be a painful and distracting experience, but there are several home remedies that can provide temporary relief. Here are some of the most effective ones:

Saltwater rinse: Rinsing your mouth with warm saltwater can help reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Simply mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water, swish it around in your mouth, and spit it out. Repeat this several times a day as needed.

Clove oil: Clove oil has anesthetic and antiseptic properties that make it an effective home remedy for tooth pain. Simply apply a few drops of clove oil to a cotton ball and place it against the affected tooth for 20 to 30 minutes. Repeat this several times a day as needed.

Garlic: Garlic has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve tooth pain. Simply crush a clove of garlic, mix it with a little salt, and apply it directly to the affected tooth. Repeat this several times a day as needed.

Peppermint tea bags: The cooling sensation of peppermint can help numb tooth pain and reduce swelling. Place a used tea bag against the affected tooth for 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat this several times a day as needed.

Hydrogen peroxide rinse: Hydrogen peroxide has antiseptic properties that can help kill bacteria in your mouth and reduce inflammation. Simply mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water, and rinse your mouth with the solution for 30 seconds. Repeat this several times a day as needed.

It is important to note that these remedies are only meant to provide temporary relief and are not a substitute for professional dental care. If your tooth pain persists or becomes more severe, it is important to see a dentist as soon as possible.