Tirupati Balaji darshan gets more expensive: From online booking to accommodation, know here

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the temple's management trust, has launched an online ticketing system. Started on January 12 and running through February 28, visitors to the TTD website may purchase discounted special darshan tickets for Rs. 300. Registration for tickets began at 10 AM on January 9.

In Tirumala, however, the TTD has increased the rent for newly renovated guesthouses and cottages by nearly ten times. An article on Times Now News said that the tariffs have jumped from Rs. 150 to Rs. 1,700.

Narayanagiri Guest House has raised its accommodation rates from Rs 750 to Rs 1,700. In the same vein, a specialised cottage's rent has gone up from Rs 750 to Rs 2200.

The dramatic increase in rates has caused a stir, with politicians and residents alike calling for TTD Trust to reduce housing costs so that they are more reasonable for the average person. According to the TTD, it has modernised SV Rest House and Narayangiri Rest House and revised the fare in accordance with the needs of the devotees.

Online Tirupati Special Darshan Tickets: How to Book?

Visit tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in for the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

On the Home Page, select "Online Booking" and then "TTD Darshan Booking Online."

Enter your Email ID and Password and click "Submit" to create an account.

Complete the online booking form for TTD tickets by adding the necessary information.

Using a credit card, debit card, or net banking, you can make payments online.

Upon payment, you will receive a Rs 300 TTD ticket via email or download.

The TTD publicly disclosed its financial status for the first time since its inception in 1933 in November of last year. To put that in perspective, the market capitalization of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle, and state-owned oil giants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) combined is less than the total worth of the world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple, which the documents show to be over Rs. 2.5 lakh crore.



Several public figures and regular citizens have spoken out in protest of the recent rate increase, urging TTD Trust to reconsider the housing rental rates and bring them back down to earth.