Hair fall is a common concern, but Jawed Habib suggests a simple solution: mustard oil. Applied to wet hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing, this kitchen remedy strengthens roots, reduces breakage, and may delay hair loss, keeping your scalp and strands healthier for longer

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 03:19 PM IST

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair
If you’ve ever stood in the shower holding a fistful of hair, you’re not alone. Hair fall is one of the most common beauty concerns, affecting both men and women. While a few strands here and there might be easy to ignore, losing large chunks of hair can be alarming.

Celebrity hairstylist and hair expert Jawed Habib recently shared a quick and effective remedy for tackling hair fall, and the solution is as simple as it gets. You don’t need expensive treatments or chemical-heavy products, because the answer may already be sitting in your kitchen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mustard oil: A natural solution to hair fall

In his video, Jawed Habib recommended the use of mustard oil, a traditional household staple in India, known for its nourishing properties. He suggests applying mustard oil directly to wet hair, leaving it on for 5–10 minutes, and then rinsing with a mild shampoo, soap, or reetha (Indian soapberry).

This quick application, according to Jawed Habib, strengthens the scalp, reduces breakage, and keeps hair healthier with consistent use. Unlike heavy oiling routines that require overnight application, this method is simple and fits easily into a daily schedule.

Why daily washing matters

Jawed Habib also emphasised the importance of washing your hair regularly. He explained that just like skin, the scalp needs to stay clean and free from dirt, sweat, and product buildup. Daily washing with mustard oil treatment can not only prevent hair breakage but may also delay natural hair loss, helping you maintain strong and healthy hair well beyond your 50s.

Benefits of mustard oil for hair

  • Strengthens hair roots
  • Improves scalp circulation
  • Helps prevent dandruff
  • Nourishes dry, brittle strands
  • May slow down premature hair loss

Jawed Habib’s advice proves that effective hair care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With something as easily available as mustard oil, paired with regular scalp care, you can fight hair fall naturally and keep your hair strong, shiny, and healthy for years to come.

