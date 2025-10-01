Tired of frizz taking over? These 5 hair care tips will help you finally tame it

To deal with this problem in a timely manner, rely on these hair care tips to easily control dry hair.

No matter what your hair type is, one common problem that plagues everyone is dryness. Hair care worries can leave hair dry, brittle, and lifeless; a look that everyone doesn't want! To deal with this problem in a timely manner, rely on these hair care tips to easily control dry hair.

1. Deep Condition It

If your hair is experiencing frizz, use a deep conditioning product like Bottega di Lungavita Balsamo Damaged Hair Conditioner Balm. This deep conditioning hair mask softens, hydrates, and repairs damaged hair, leaving it feeling soft and silky after washing.

2. Stop Touching It

Sounds easy, right? All you need to do is stop running your hands through your hair or twisting the ends when you're nervous and anxious. Touching your hair too much creates static and sometimes breakage, eventually leading to tangles.

3. Dry it properly

After showering, don't try to repeatedly rub your hair with a towel to dry it. This will only make it more tangled. Instead, use an old cotton T-shirt to gently pat your hair dry, as the fabric is soft enough to reduce tangles. When your hair is 80% dry, wrap it in the T-shirt.

4. Apply oil

If oil seems like the solution to most hair problems, it probably is. Massage your hair once a week with an effective hair oil like Mother's Therapy Herbal Hair Oil, whose black sesame oil is infused with Ayurvedic herbs. A warm oil massage will nourish your hair from the roots and soften it.

5. Brush wisely

No, not just any brush will work for curly hair. Choose a boar bristle brush as these bristles help distribute natural scalp oils evenly throughout the hair, leaving it naturally moisturised without tangling.

