LIFESTYLE

Tired of fading, shrinking and stretching of clothes? Try THESE genius laundry hacks to make them last longer

Faded tees, shrunken sweaters, and stretched jeans don’t have to be the norm; discover easy laundry tricks to keep your clothes looking fresh for longer.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Tired of fading, shrinking and stretching of clothes? Try THESE genius laundry hacks to make them last longer
We’ve all faced it; a cozy sweater that suddenly feels two sizes smaller, a vibrant tee that loses its shine or jeans that don't fit the same after a couple of washes. While clothes naturally go through wear and tear, the way you handle your laundry can make a big difference. With just a few simple tweaks to your washing routine, you can keep your favourite outfits looking newer and lasting longer.

Get your laundry ready: Sorting matters

Before tossing clothes into the machine, a little prep goes a long way. Separate lights from darks to avoid unwanted colour transfer. Keep bulky fabrics like denim away from delicate ones such as silks or light tops to prevent friction damage. Zip up jackets, fasten buttons, and turn printed tees, dark shades, and jeans inside out to shield them from fading and fabric wear.

Smart washing: Cool cycles work best

When it comes to washing, temperature makes all the difference. Cold water helps fabrics hold their colour, prevents shrinking, and is gentle enough for everyday wear. For most regular clothes, a cold cycle cleans just as effectively as warm water. Reserve hot washes only for items like towels, sheets, or heavily soiled laundry that truly need sanitising.

Drying with care: Less heat, longer life

How you dry your clothes can be just as important as how you wash them. Overheating in the dryer weakens fibers and causes shrinking. Air-dry delicate pieces such as sweaters and knits to maintain their shape. If you do use the dryer, stick to a low-heat setting to extend the life of your garments.

Store smart: Keep clothes in shape

Storage is the final step in protecting your wardrobe. Fold sweaters instead of hanging them to prevent stretching. Hang shirts, dresses, and trousers to reduce wrinkles and keep them looking crisp. A little thought in storage keeps your outfits fresh and ready to wear for longer.

