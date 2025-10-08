Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works

Tinder has introduced a new way of filtering authentic profiles from the fake ones. It has officially launched Face Check in India, which is the dating app’s safety feature for its users. It has a unique process to identify if the user is authentic or not.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 09:03 PM IST

Tinder has officially launched Face Check in India
Fake profiles are one of the worst fears when it comes to dating apps, as they can be harmful in more than one way. Spotting them has always been an impossible task; however, Tinder has introduced a new way of filtering authentic profiles from the fake ones. It has officially launched Face Check in India, which is the dating app’s safety feature for its users. While the aim is to identify fake profiles from the genuine ones, improve trust, and make the platform a safer place to interact and build relations, it is the first such feature to be launched by any dating app.

How does Face Check works?

Face Check has a unique process to identify if the user is authentic or not. The users are mandated to make a video selfie, which is compared with their profile photos. If the two images match, then these users will receive a Photo Verified badge, which is a mark of authentication and will prove to other users who try to interact with these users that the person is real and not a bot or an impersonator.

How is Tinder Face Check significant?

Senior Vice President of Trust & Safety at Match Group, Yoel Roth, said, “Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important,” adding, “It adds an important new tool to our arsenal against fake profiles, bots, and fraud.”

Tinder’s Modern Dating Report said that safety and authenticity remain at the top of the platform’s ideals to provide young daters a genuine experience. According to a survey, when users seek a potential match, one in three of them find profile verification as one of their top preferences. While others also take preventive measures and remain cautious, as 50% meet in public places, 42% share plans with friends or family, and 37% video call before meeting in person.

Face Check is expected to help in enhancing user experience by improving the quality of profiles and lessening the harmful effects of scams and impersonation. Face Check is one of Tinder’s many safety features, which include Warnings, Are You Sure, Does This Bother You, ID Verification, and enhanced reporting mechanisms. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
