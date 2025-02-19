Her outfit included a kurta-style blouse with full sleeves, a buttoned neckline, and golden zari embroidery on the sleeves and hem.

Tina Ambani, former actress and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, made a rare and stunning appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi ceremony. She looked beautiful in a pastel pink lehenga, radiating grace and elegance.

Her outfit included a kurta-style blouse with full sleeves, a buttoned neckline, and golden zari embroidery on the sleeves and hem. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt, featuring intricate embroidery and a flared hem. A soft, flowing dupatta completed her traditional look.

Accessories

She accessorised with a diamond choker necklace, statement earrings, bangles, and a stylish ring. A matching potli bag added an extra touch of charm.

Hair and make-up

Her makeup was flawless, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and a nude lip colour. She styled her hair in soft, voluminous waves, adding to her elegant appearance.

About Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani has been married to Anil Ambani since February 2, 1991. They have two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. She is also the sister-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man.

