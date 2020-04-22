TikTok video of frog jumping on camera goes viral; garners over 2 million views

A TikTok video is going viral which shows frog jumping directly on camera after constant poking.

TikTok user Emily was amused to find a frog on her pathway. When her friend starts pushing the frog with footwear, the frog doesn't move & remains calm. "Is he dead", you can hear Emily saying in the video.

Just after few seconds of constant poking, the frog directly barge directly to the camera from which the video was being shot.

The short clip has garnered more than 2.7 Million views and over 5000 comments.

TikTok, a popular mobile phone application made in China, allows users to post short clips of themselves performing acts, dance, stunts, and lip-syncing songs and tunes. India is one of the biggest markets for TikTok.

Psychologists say that apps like TikTok are a quick medium to become famous and people are getting more and more involved in this due to lockdown.