Ticket prices of Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri Fort and other historic monuments of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna and is also home to a large number of historical sites and heritage monuments. Historical cities famous for their monuments are Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Sarnath Agra, Jhansi, Lucknow, Meerut and Allahabad. Most famous historical monuments and places in Uttar Pradesh also include the sun temple Kushinagar, Kans Qila in Mathura, Bateshwar Nath Temple, Akbar’s Tomb, Patthar ka Sher, Medhak Shiva Temple, Shahi Pul Jaunpur, Allahabad Public Library, Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya, Husainabad Ghanta Ghar and Chhatris of Govardhan.

Here is a list of monuments and their prices from Uttar Pradesh which feature the historical heritage of our beautifully diverse country.

Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is a world heritage site and the best example of Mughal architecture in India. Taj Mahal attracts a large number of tourists and most visited historical monument in Uttar Pradesh, located on the south bank of the Yamuna river.

Entry fee: For Indian tourists ₹50 and for Foreign tourists ₹1100.

Agra Fort

After admiring the beauty of the Taj Mahal you can head on to another marvellous structure, Agra Fort in Agra. The Fort resonates with the history and culture of the Mughals. One can find the best of naqqashi works at this Fort.

Entry fee: For Indian tourists ₹40 and for Foreign tourists ₹650.

Fatehpur Sikri Fort

If you are an admirer of the history, especially the Mughal history, and architecture you should visit the fort in Fatehpur Sikri, once the palace of Akbar The Great. Fatehpur Sikri Fort, at around 50 kilometres distance from Agra, house various building like Anup Talao, Panch Mahal, Diwan-i-Khas, Diwan-i-Aam, etc. The more you explore the fort the more you will feel attached to the glorious past of the fort.

Entry fee: For Indian tourists ₹40 and for Foreign tourists ₹610.

Jhansi Ka Quila

Jhansi Fort also known as Rani Jhansi ka Quila, situated on a large hilltop called Bangira. The fortress is located in the middle of Jhansi city and place for Jhansi Mahotsav.

Entry fee: For Indian tourists ₹50 and for Foreign tourists ₹300.

Akbar’s Tomb

Tomb of Akbar at Sikandara is an important Mughal architectural masterpiece. The tomb or mausoleum of the Mughal emperor Akbar is situated on the out skirts of the Agra City.

Entry fee: For Indian tourists ₹30 and for Foreign tourists ₹310.