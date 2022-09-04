Three habits that destroy your confidence

The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.

Self-confidence is one of those intangible things that's hard to define, but you know it when you see it. It can be thought of as a feeling of trust in one's abilities, qualities, and judgement, and it impacts nearly every aspect of our lives including how we feel about ourselves, how others see us, and how we perform in school and at work. Lack of confidence can be the result of debilitating social anxiety or other mental health conditions that influence one's self-perception, but it's not always the case. You might not even realize that you have some subconscious habits that are actually destroying your confidence.

Let's take a look at some of these tendencies and behaviours so you can learn to recognize them and get started on building healthy habits instead.

Confidence comes from a space of self-love

Neglecting your appearance- You already know the importance of good hygiene and that you should take care of your health and appearance. If you don't feel good or confident about how you look, then your self-esteem is going to take a hit, especially when it comes to social situations. It may seem like a superficial point, but properly caring for your appearance can really go a long way toward building your self-confidence.

Obsessing over monir flaws- When you look into a mirror, viewing your flaws with hyper-focus can cause you to despise what you see. When this happens, all your attention shifts from admiring all of the things you love about yourself to constantly scrutinizing everything you think is wrong. This ritual of self-criticism leaves you feeling sad, inadequate, and ashamed. Not the best atmosphere for a confident mindset. Instead of obsessing over minor flaws, try putting the same energy into seeing the positive qualities in yourself.

Lowering your standards- Lowering your standards to be okay with whatever happens means accepting less than what you deserve. Lowering your standards, lowers your self-worth and causes more problems than it solves. If you have set of standards and stick to them, it will make you happier and definitely more confident.