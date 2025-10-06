This woman can ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg, 2 Inches from her belly in just 21 days: ‘I still can't believe…’

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...

Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai

Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 cror

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI Gavai: 'No place for such...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

This woman can ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg, 2 Inches from her belly in just 21 days: ‘I still can't believe…’

An Instagram post by Richa explains how this technology-based approach helped her make better food choices and stay regular.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

This woman can ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg, 2 Inches from her belly in just 21 days: ‘I still can't believe…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Most people struggle to find a diet that actually works and fits into their busy lives. From misleading nutrition advice to fad trends, it can be easy to become discouraged when trying to lose pounds and inches. Nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani claims she lost 7 kg and 2 inches from her waist in just 21 days by following the "AI Diet." An Instagram post by Richa explains how this technology-based approach helped her make better food choices and stay regular.

Richa says, "I still can't believe I lost 7 kg and several inches from my stomach in just 21 days with simple changes, without any crash diets or hours of cardio at the gym. I know many of you are struggling with the same problem."

She adds, "I'll guide you step-by-step, just like I did when I lost 7 kg in 21 days using my unique 18-10-8-4-1 method." Take a look at her recommendations:

  • 18-hour intermittent fasting: Richa only ate between 11 am and 5/6 pm.
  • 10,000 steps daily: No excuses, just consistent movement for results.
  • 8 hours of deep sleep: "Believe me, your body burns fat when you rest," she says.
  • 4 liters of water: This includes anti-inflammatory tea to reduce puffiness and clear skin.
  • 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight: To preserve and strengthen muscle.
  • Start the day with fat: She starts the fat-burning process each morning on an empty stomach with 1 teaspoon of MCT oil and anti-inflammatory ice cubes.

 

 

"Not only did I lose weight, my skin started glowing, the puffiness disappeared, and my energy took me to the next level. This method is not only effective for fat loss, but also for reducing inflammation, balancing hormones, and improving mental clarity," concludes Richa.

Also read: Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted: 'Complete obliteration'
    Donald Trump's BIG warning to Hamas if Gaza peace deal not accepted
    BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims singer may have been poisoned
    BIG twist in Zubeen Garg death case, bandmate claims he may have...
    Alisha Chinai reveals why she worked with Anu Malik again after sexual harassment case: 'He felt he really...'
    Alisha Chinai on why she reunited with Anu Malik after sexual harassment case
    India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas: 'In touch with family and extending assistance'
    India condoles death of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas, says...
    IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral - Watch
    Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE