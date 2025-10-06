This woman can ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg, 2 Inches from her belly in just 21 days: ‘I still can't believe…’

An Instagram post by Richa explains how this technology-based approach helped her make better food choices and stay regular.

Most people struggle to find a diet that actually works and fits into their busy lives. From misleading nutrition advice to fad trends, it can be easy to become discouraged when trying to lose pounds and inches. Nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani claims she lost 7 kg and 2 inches from her waist in just 21 days by following the "AI Diet." An Instagram post by Richa explains how this technology-based approach helped her make better food choices and stay regular.

Richa says, "I still can't believe I lost 7 kg and several inches from my stomach in just 21 days with simple changes, without any crash diets or hours of cardio at the gym. I know many of you are struggling with the same problem."

She adds, "I'll guide you step-by-step, just like I did when I lost 7 kg in 21 days using my unique 18-10-8-4-1 method." Take a look at her recommendations:

18-hour intermittent fasting: Richa only ate between 11 am and 5/6 pm.

10,000 steps daily: No excuses, just consistent movement for results.

8 hours of deep sleep: "Believe me, your body burns fat when you rest," she says.

4 liters of water: This includes anti-inflammatory tea to reduce puffiness and clear skin.

1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight: To preserve and strengthen muscle.

Start the day with fat: She starts the fat-burning process each morning on an empty stomach with 1 teaspoon of MCT oil and anti-inflammatory ice cubes.

"Not only did I lose weight, my skin started glowing, the puffiness disappeared, and my energy took me to the next level. This method is not only effective for fat loss, but also for reducing inflammation, balancing hormones, and improving mental clarity," concludes Richa.

