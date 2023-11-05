Headlines

This village will pay you Rs 25 lakh to move there, but there's a condition

To address this issue and inject fresh vitality into the region's communities, Calabria has introduced this innovative scheme.

DNA Web Team

Nov 05, 2023

The southern region of Italy, known for its picturesque charm, is extending an enticing opportunity to young, entrepreneurial spirits. Calabria, often described as the "toe" of Italy, is offering financial support of up to £26,000 (approximately Rs 26.48 lakh) over a maximum of three years to individuals under the age of 40 who are willing to breathe new life into its charming but dwindling villages.

The catch is that applicants must be ready to relocate within 90 days of their application's approval and commit to starting a business in the area. This business could be established from scratch or involve filling specific professional roles identified by the villages.

Calabria is renowned for its stunning coastal beauty and mountainous landscapes but has been grappling with a significant population decline over the years, causing concern among the locals. To address this issue and inject fresh vitality into the region's communities, Calabria has introduced this innovative scheme.

The idea is simple: offer financial incentives to young, motivated individuals who are eager to work and contribute to the local economy. In return, they will receive either a monthly income that can range from £26,000 (Rs 26.48 lakh) over three years or a one-time lump sum to support the establishment of a new commercial venture.

The region's officials are particularly interested in businesses like restaurants, shops, bed and breakfasts, and hotels. Gianluca Gallo, one of the masterminds behind this unique concept, emphasizes that the primary objective is to stimulate the local economy and rejuvenate these small-scale communities.

This initiative, known as "active residency income," is set to open for applications in the upcoming weeks, with a budget of approximately £620,000 (Rs 6.31 crore) allocated for this purpose. Given that over 75% of Calabria's towns have fewer than 5,000 residents, the need for revitalization is pressing.

Gallo has also mentioned that this initiative may pave the way for more extensive efforts to repopulate the region. The specific details, such as the exact monthly amount and the duration of the financial support, are currently being fine-tuned. There's even contemplation of extending the offer to slightly larger villages with up to 3,000 residents.

Among the villages participating in this unique opportunity are Civita, Samo and Precacore, Aieta, Bova, Caccuri, Albidona, and Santa Severina, among others.

 

