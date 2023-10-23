This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was surpassed by the wedding of an Indian fashion designer when it comes to glitz and royalty. Know the details here!

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal is considered to be India’s most expensive and lavish wedding, but one Indian wedding that took place in Dubai surpassed the Ambanis when it comes to glitz and royalty, going almost overboard with the details.

The wedding of Japinder Kaur and Harpreet Singh Chadha in Dubai was something out of a fairytale, with the ultra-expensive details of the marriage ceremony sure to leave you shocked. Kaur is a Dubai-based fashion designer while Chadha is a prominent businessman in the city.

Japinder Kaur and Harpreet Chadha’s wedding was a five-day affair and unfolded in three venues across Dubai – The Palazzo Versace Dubai, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and the Burj Khalifa. The couple also hired helicopters to shower down 350 kg of rose petals on a yacht where the ceremony took place.

On the engagement, the bride Japinder adorned herself with a 12-carat diamond ring while the groom wore a 6 carat ring. The bride also wore a 22-carat gold crown adorned with precious gems like rubies, diamonds, and amethyst, according to reports.

For the wedding ceremony, Japinder wore a lehenga that weighed more than 10 kgs, and was adorned with a 120 carat polka diamond necklace. During one of the wedding functions, she also wore a gown that was embedded with Swarovski diamonds and a gold crown with real diamonds.

The two jewellery pieces that stole the show were the 22 carat gold crown adorned with diamonds and rubies by bride Japinder, and a 200 carat necklace worn by the bride’s mother with rubies, emeralds, and uncut diamonds during the wedding ceremony.

The Japinder Kaur-Harpreet Chadha wedding was a never-before-seen event in Dubai, and the budget for the five-day celebrations is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, slightly less than the cost of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

