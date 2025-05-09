LIFESTYLE
Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand, where God Shiva and Goddess Parvati are said to have married, is becoming a global wedding destination with over 100 weddings taking place monthly during the peak season.
Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as her son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar but...
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issues passenger advisory; Check guidelines here
India-Pakistan war: Seven terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid, air raid sirens in Chandigarh, airports shutdown; 10 major developments as tensions soar
This temple in Uttarakhand is popular wedding destination, offering unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty
Big blow to IPL fans: BCCI suspends ongoing IPL 2025 season amid soaring India-Pakistan conflict
Akash missile system key in repelling Pakistani drone attacks along LoC: Officials
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says nobody respected Irrfan Khan, Om Puri when they were alive: 'Jab zinda the tab...'
Big advisory issued by Indigo for air travellers amid rising India Pakistan tensions, cancels flights to 10 cities, including...
This actress, Madhubala's lookalike, worked with Rajesh Khanna, gave tough competition to Sharmila Tagore, quit acting to marry underworld don, still died in poverty, she is..
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, ICAI CA May Exam 2025 remaining papers postponed
'War has been chosen by..': Virender Sehwag's BOLD statement as India-Pakistan tension soars
Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut, all set to star as lead alongside...
Amid rising India-Pakistan tension, Indian Railways takes big step, launches special trains from....; check details here
FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Army launch drone attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat's Surat? Government issues statement
After PBKS vs DC abandoned match, check qualification scenarios of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals for Playoff
Amid India-Pak tensions, Pakistan Super League's remaining matches shifted to THIS country
Virat Kohli's family breaks their silence, calls Rahul Vaidya a 'loser': 'This idiot is on..'
'Soon as we started dinner...': J-K residents narrate ordeal after heavy shelling amid India-Pakistan war, WATCH
VIDEO: Indian Army releases first official visuals showing destruction of a Pakistan military post across Line of Control
Samay Raina receives emotional phone call from his father in Jammu after Pakistani missile attack: 'He calls me one last time...'
'Befitting reply given': Indian Army issues statement after Pakistan's drone-missile attacks
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, will CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 be DELAYED? Know expected date, time, know how to check CBSE class 10, 12 marks using roll number
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Bharti Mittal’s Airtel ordered to halt this key service amid national security concerns during India-Pakistan war
Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested again for drunk, disorderly behaviour at hotel
Bollywood filmmakers, actors rush to secure film titles on India’s military strikes in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor
India asks X to ban over 8000 accounts subject to penalties
US makes BIG statement amid India-Pakistan tensions, V-P JD Vance says, 'Fundamentally none...'
India-Pakistan war: J-K CM Omar Abdullah takes stock of situation in Jammu after failed Pakistani drone attack
India-Pakistan war: Heavy shelling at Uri sector, complete blackout enforced in Jammu and Kashmir
AICWA demands legal action against Rishab Shetty, Rs 1 Crore compensation after junior artiste dies on Kantara
Meet Robert Prevost, new Pope, he is from..., is first...
India-Pakistan war: BSF foils major infiltration bid along International Border in J-K's Samba
Neeraj Chopra issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'let's do our part and...'
India-Pakistan War: Delhi Airport issues travel advisory, operations to remain...
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews border, airport security with top officials amid heightened vigilance
India-Pakistan war: Indian Army denies reports of suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot, Rajouri
Ranveer Singh lauds Indian Armed Force for Operation Sindoor, salutes courage of Army, Air Force: 'Koi chhede toh hum usse chhodte nahi'
Gram Chikitsalay series review: Amol Parashar tries hard to elevate Panchayat 2.0 in healthcare setting; old formula, new prescription
All drones neutralised in Jalandhar as Pakistan attacks Indian city
Fact check: Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir to be REMOVED soon? Here's the truth
FACT CHECK: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir taken into custody? Here's the truth
IPL 2025 to be cancelled amid India-Pakistan tensions? Chairman Arun Dhumal gives BIG update
Amid India-Pakistan war, security at Taj Mahal beefed up, check big update here
Fact check: Pakistan plots big cyber attack on India? Check latest update
India Pakistan War: Delhi's India Gate area completely evacuated
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by SpiceJet for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: India attacks Pakistani capital ISLAMABAD? Details here
DNA Verified: India launches major attack at Balochistan's Quetta? Details inside
Fact check: Pakistani F-16 pilot captured by Indian Army in Jammu's Akhnoor? Check here
The Diplomat OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb's film based on Indo-Pak conflict
Fact check: Indian Army destroys Pakistan's military camp? Check here
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory issued by Akasa Air for air travellers, check latest update here
5 shows of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan that cannot be viewed in India anymore
Sirens sound in PoK's Muzaffarabad as India continues to strike major Pakistani cities
India's Defence Ministry issues FIRST statement after Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
India-Pakistan War: BIG advisory by Indigo for all air travellers, check latest update here
Fact check: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hides in bunker? Check here
Pakistan shuts down flight operations in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi amid India’s retaliatory actions
Fact check: Blasts reported near Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir's houses? Check here
India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad as India retaliates
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued by Air India, check latest update here
IPL 2025: BCCI arranges special train to evacuate PBKS, DC players and officials from Dharamsala amid escalating border tensions
India launches major attack at Karachi Port? Know details here
'Any escalation will get...': EAM S Jaishankar as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities
Fact check: Indian Navy strikes Pakistan with INS Vikrant? Check here
Fact check: India captures 2 Pakistani pilots? Know in detail
Gautam Adani issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, says 'it is in times like these...'
Fact check: Curfew imposed in Pakistan as India strikes its major cities? Check here
Are schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata open or closed tomorrow? Here's what we know
Fact check: India launches attacks on Sialkot in Pakistan? Check here
India-Pakistan War: Big advisory for all air travellers issued, check latest update here
Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid India-Pakistan conflict, issues statement
Why Colonel Sofia, Wing Commander Vyomika wore two different uniforms in two press conferences? Know reasons, significance
IPL 2025: Will LSG vs RCB match be held on Friday after Pakistan attacks on India?
Raid 2 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India, jumps on Thursday
India Pakistan War: Did Indian Forces counter attacks in Sialkot? Check here
India-Pakistan war: Drone attack in Jalandhar foiled
Fact check: Pakistan's air-borne warning and control system shot down inside Pakistan's Punjab? Check here
Blackout in Pakistan spreads from Lahore to Sialkot amid India-Pakistan war
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala called off amid escalating border tensions
India launches DRONE attack on LAHORE? Know details
Why is the F-16 fighter jet so special? Know its 5 qualities
US issues big statement amid India-Pakistan war, asks Islamabad to...
India-Pakistan war: India's Air Defence Units intercept 8 missiles from Pakistan directed at J-K's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia
Indian defence system stops 56 drone attacks by Pakistan
Total blackout in Leh after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan
Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout
Eight Pakistani missiles shot down in Samba
Total blackout in Srinagar after attack on Jammu airport by Pakistan
Multiple loud explosions heard in Poonch, Akhnoor, Rajouri
How are drone attacks carried out?
Fact check: Mortar attack in Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor? Check here
India's Rafale jet vs Pakistan's F-16: Which is more powerful?
Pakistan's attacks foiled, list of Indian locations targeted
India shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles after attack on Jammu Airport
IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC match stopped at Dharamsala amid India-Pakistan war
FACT CHECK: India guns down two Pakistan's JF-17 fighter aircrafts? Truth is...
DRONE attacks foiled in Jammu, Udhampur, RS Pura, Pathankot, Indian Defence system builds wall
S-400 stops 30 attacks, India on offensive against Pakistan's aggression
Viral video: When Fawad Khan said 'Mumbai mein bilkul bhi jaan nahi hai', compared Hindi media with 10-year-old girl: 'Sharm karo yaar'