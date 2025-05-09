Celebrities like Aarti Singh, Chitra Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Nikita Sharma, Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Adarsh Suyal, Saurabh Maithani, among others, have chosen Triyuginarayan Temple for their weddings or vow renewals, making it a popular destination for A-listers.

Temple priest Sachchidanand Panchpuri stated that weddings at Triyuginarayan Temple follow Vedic traditions, requiring prior registration and parental presence. As part of rituals, couples take seven rounds around a sacred Akhand Jyoti.

Apart from weddings, pre-wedding events are also held at nearby hotels and resorts, with local priests conducting ceremonies, offering their services at fixed Dakshina rates.