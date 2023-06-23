Search icon
This stunning model, cracked CAT with 98.12 percentile, went to IIM Ahmedabad, now works with multi-national company

Reports state that when Akanksha Choudhary was applying to the management institute, she was chosen for the Miss India Elite competition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Akanksha Choudhary, Miss India Elite 2016 winner, and a national-level model got enrolled in India's top B-school IIM Ahmedabad and managed to exemplify the notion of 'Beauty with brains'. Akanksha Choudhary not only broke the glass ceiling but also kept her interests and hobbies alive. Despite having a passion for modeling, Akanksha Choudhary cracked CAT and got admission to one of the best colleges in India. 

Many are not aware that Akanksha Choudhar held the fifth position in her class at SRCC (Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi). During her college days, she also participated in fashion events and also has collaborated with stars such as Kanika Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Gauhar Khan, and Zareen Khan.

Reports state that when Akanksha Choudhary was applying to the management institute, she was chosen for the Miss India Elite competition. 

Akanksha Choudhary not only followed her passion and won the competition but also passed CAT with 98.12 percentile and got into IIM. 

In an interview, Akanksha said, "I participated in the event purely out of interest. I did not anticipate winning, much less going on to become a model. Modeling has prepared me to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle and to recognize that the true essence of beauty is in the values we instill in our children. I've even been forced to use time management skills because of the demanding schedule of keeping a fit body and participating in modeling events."

After winning the competition, Akanksha Choudhary became a fresh face in India's modeling community. However, Akanksha Choudhary did not let her focus shift from her objective of getting into IIM. She worked as a model and continued with her CAT studies simultaneously. 

Akanksha Choudhary, an MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad (Batch 2017-19), currently works with McKinsey as a consultant.

While Akanksha Choudhary's route to IIM Ahmedabad was full of twists and turns, what made her succeed was her commitment, faith, and dedication. 

Akanksha Choudhary's achievement is an example for many people to know that one person can succeed in business while also following their passion.

