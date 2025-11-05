This Prada brooch that looks like safety pin costs Rs 69,000, internet can’t believe it

Luxury fashion house Prada has transformed what many consider a basic household tool, the safety pin, into a high-end accessory.

The new "Safety Pin Brooch" is selling for approximately US$775 (approximately ₹69,000) and features a polished metal pin, a colored thread clasp, and the signature Prada logo charm.

Why is Prada selling a safety pin for Rs 69,000?

While a pack of safety pins may cost just a few rupees in the local market, this Prada version is fully integrated into the world of luxury branding. Its design transforms a common tool into a statement item—minimal in structure, yet powerful in price. As one article put it: "Prada is selling a safety pin for Rs 69,000."

This move highlights that fashion no longer just sells materials, but also stories, surprises, and uniqueness.

How did the internet react to Prada's luxury pin?

It's no surprise that the reaction on social media was strong and colourful. Many users joked, and comments like "My grandmother could have made this better," and "I can make this myself" quickly appeared online.

Others saw it as a "masterclass in branding," believing that Prada wasn't just selling a safety pin—it was selling the idea of ​​redefining luxury.

What does this say about the future of fashion and branding?

This accessory reflects some profound changes in today's fashion practices. It's no longer just about craftsmanship or utility—it's about concept, surprise, and the line between everyday object and luxury collectable. Prada's move prompts us to ask: When does a button become a brooch? When does a pin become a statement? For brands, it's another way to push boundaries and start conversations.

