Akshay Kumar’s viral interview reveals he stays fit with a breakfast of avocado toast, eggs, and a special khajoor (date) shake.

A video from one of Akshay Kumar’s interviews is going viral on social media, where the Bollywood superstar shares his morning diet secret. In the clip, Akshay can be seen revealing that he usually starts his day with avocado toast, eggs, and a special shake that he swears by — a khajoor (date) shake.

The actor explains that this unique shake gives him energy, keeps him full for hours, and is packed with nutrition.



https://www.facebook.com/reel/668869825608334

Here’s the recipe for Akshay Kumar’s Khajoor Shake:

4-5 soft dates (khajoor), pitted

1 glass of cold milk (dairy or almond milk)

1 teaspoon soaked chia seeds (optional)

2 almonds

A small pinch of cinnamon powder (optional)

Blend all ingredients together until smooth, and it’s ready to drink!

Benefits of the Khajoor Shake:

Dates are a powerhouse of natural sugar, fiber, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. They give quick energy without causing sugar spikes. The milk adds protein and calcium, and the combination keeps you full for longer hours. This shake also helps with digestion, keeps bones strong, and provides natural sweetness, making it a great alternative to processed sugar.

In the last part of the video, Akshay Kumar talks about his strict fitness routine. The actor, even in his mid-50s, continues to inspire fans with his disciplined lifestyle. He wakes up early, practices yoga and martial arts, and prefers home-cooked, simple meals. Akshay is known to avoid late-night parties, alcohol, and junk food. His dedication to fitness, combined with healthy habits like starting his day with this powerful breakfast, is what keeps him looking young and active even today.