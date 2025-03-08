Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today.

Power couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today, 8th March. They tied the knot on this day in 1985. Over the years, they have become some of the most influential figures in India.

As they celebrate 40 years together, it’s worth noting that Nita Ambani is not only the wife of businessman Mukesh Ambani but also the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation. Her personality and philanthropic work even impressed Mukesh’s father, who chose her as the perfect match for his son.

On the occasion of Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday, let’s look back at how their love story began and how the two eventually got married.

It sounds like something from a fairy tale when Mukesh and Nita Ambani first meet. The renowned Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani first saw Nita when she was performing Bharatnatyam at a cultural event. He was struck by her grace and talent and thought she would be a perfect match for his son, Mukesh. He personally contacted Nita and suggested a meeting with Mukesh, taking everything into his own hands. This simple suggestion set the stage for what would later become an iconic love story.

As Mukesh and Nita spent more time together, their bond deepened. In a memorable moment that cemented their relationship, Mukesh made a spontaneous yet powerful proposal to Nita. One day when they were driving, Mukesh pulled to a stop at a light, turned to face Nita, and proposed marriage. Nita hesitated, taken aback by the sudden proposition. Then, in jest, Mukesh threatened to stop starting the car until she responded. This lighthearted yet sincere gesture won Nita’s heart, and she said yes, beginning a partnership that has flourished over the years.

Mukesh and Nita have consistently supported one another as a relationship. Nita oversaw a number of important projects in the fields of sports, healthcare, and education when Mukesh assumed control of Reliance Industries. She was instrumental in the formation of the Mumbai Indians IPL cricket team and rose to become the chairman of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Through her work with the Reliance Foundation, Nita has promoted several charitable initiatives throughout India, demonstrating her dedication to the community.

As they celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani continue to inspire, showing how a deep connection and a shared commitment to family and community can create an enduring legacy.