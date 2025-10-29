FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This luxury bag carried by Japan’s PM has gone viral, it’s worth Rs...

The company stated on its website that Hamano has been receiving a "huge number of orders" after photos of the Prime Minister with the bag appeared on social media and in the news, both in Japan and abroad.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

This luxury bag carried by Japan’s PM has gone viral, it’s worth Rs...
The bag of Japan's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has gone viral, putting a 145-year-old local leather goods manufacturer in the spotlight.

Social media users identified the handbag, which Takaichi often carries with her when visiting the Prime Minister's residence, as the "Grace Delight Tote," made by Hamano Inc., a 145-year-old Japanese leather goods manufacturer whose products have long been favoured by members of Japan's imperial family.

The bag, priced at $895, has gone viral and the manufacturer, based in Nagano, central Japan, has been flooded with orders. According to the website, despite being made entirely of leather, it weighs only 700 grams (1.5 pounds) and is designed to "balance beauty and practicality."

The company stated on its website that Hamano has been receiving a "huge number of orders" after photos of the Prime Minister with the bag appeared on social media and in the news, both in Japan and abroad. The company's website states that shipments are delayed until the end of April, and the company apologised for the delay in responding to inquiries.

Takaichi isn't the first female politician whose fashion choices have boosted sales for relatively unknown brands. Female policymakers tend to stick to traditional luxury brands, but sometimes unconventional choices—like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Telfar's own tote bag in 2020—can be transformative for smaller retailers.

Takaichi, 64, is a fan of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was also known for the structured handbags of the British brand Launer. Their interests also vary in other areas – Takaichi has mentioned his love for heavy metal music, cars, and motorbikes.

Although surveys show that Takaichi is particularly popular among the younger generation, it's unclear which age group is emulating his choice of accessories.

Kaori Nakano, a luxury and culture expert and visiting professor at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo, said that the Hamano tote bag appeals to a wide range of professional women who are looking for a bag that can carry a laptop and daily essentials without attracting unnecessary attention.

Nakano said, "It's a solid and reliable option for women in managerial positions. It's relatively affordable compared to foreign brands of similar quality."

Nakano explained that in addition to bags, Takaichi also often wears clothing designed by Japanese designer Jun Ashida.

"By wearing Japanese designer clothes and carrying a bag made in Japan, she is expressing her patriotism and support for Japanese industry. It's already working," Nakano added.

Also read: CEO shares Gen Z employee's 'most honest' leave request on internet, gets impressed, netizens ask...

 

