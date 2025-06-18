As soon as the video of the two 'chilling' together went viral, netizens started sharing their thoughts.

Recently, a video was shared online in which a woman was seen playing with a Great White Shark and even kissing it.

According to the caption of the video, it turned out that the woman had been 'experimenting since 2018'. According to the clip, the woman was working on a 'trust experiment off the coast of Tahiti', with the goal of 'developing a mutual relationship' with the deadly animal.

However, none of the information in the caption could be confirmed. According to the post, the woman named this technique 'Predictive Reciprocity Conditioning (PRC)' and reportedly spent 'weeks' with the same 'young great white shark'. The caption of the post further claims that the woman named the shark 'Dante', and reportedly managed to form an extraordinary bond with the shark in just '30 months'.

As soon as the video of the two 'chilling' together went viral, netizens started sharing their thoughts. Some were shocked, while others claimed that AI created the video. Many loved what they saw, while some others questioned the authenticity of the whole story.

"When you become friends with a predator, you are no longer prey. The ocean is no longer dangerous, it's home. Most people don't know this, but sharks can recognise human faces and even associate them with emotional memories over time," the post read.

This post was shared on Instagram by the handle 'ziad_zebra'. This post was shared on June 15, garnering over 382K likes.

"I thought he was going to take her head off when he went to 'hug' her," wrote one user. "Everyone understands this is AI, right??? This isn't real at all... I'm really worried how many people think this is actually real. Fake AI video and fake story," commented another.

Also read: Meet 92-year-old woman who does 200 push-ups and..., regained her black hair naturally by...