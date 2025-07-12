This is world’s most expensive handbag, once used by..., now sold for a whopping Rs...

The iconic Hermes gold handbag sold at Sotheby's auction as part of the Paris Fashion Icons sale, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction.

A stained Hermes Birkin bag belonging to British singer and actress Jane Birkin has become the most expensive handbag ever sold. The iconic accessory fetched a whopping Rs 86 crore (€8.6 million, $10 million), including fees, at Sotheby's online auction in Paris, breaking all previous records, according to CNN.

The iconic Hermes gold handbag sold at Sotheby's auction as part of the Paris Fashion Icons sale, making it the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction. The auction for the bag ended after a 10-minute bidding war between nine committed collectors.

Who bought the OG Birkin?

Although Sotheby's could not identify the buyer of the original Birkin bag, it did reveal that the Hermes bag was sold to an unnamed "private collector" from Japan. According to Sotheby's, the Japanese buyer placed the bid over the phone.

What makes this Hermes Birkin bag different?

It's not the diamonds or rare skins, but the history that goes with them. According to CNN, Jane Birkin used this bag almost every day from 1985 to 1994. The worn black leather still bears her initials "JB", a nail clipper on the strap, and stickers for UNICEF and Médecins du Monde.

While today's collectors often consider Birkins an unbreakable investment, Birkin herself emphasised their utility. The bag's worn-out appearance added to its beauty. In 1994, she sold it to raise money for AIDS research.

According to CNN, the inspiration for the Birkin came during a 1981 flight from Paris to London. Jane Birkin's wicker basket came to the attention of Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas. She told him she wanted a bag "half the size of my suitcase." He handed her the bag.

Hermes made the first bag in 1985 and later gave Birkin four more. She received royalties, but they were donated to charity.

Also read: Louis Vuitton drops autorickshaw-inspired handbag, it costs a jaw-dropping Rs...