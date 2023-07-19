Headlines

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

This is Virat Kohli’s go-to exercise for mobility and strength; know its benefits

Goblet squats are a popular exercise in strength training and have several benefits for the body. Here are some key advantages of incorporating goblet squats into your fitness routine:

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli showcased his impressive form during the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica, drawing the attention of fans despite falling short of a century. As the second Test approached, Kohli shared glimpses of his gym workout on social media. In an Instagram video, the cricketer could be seen performing squats with a dumbbell, emphasizing that this exercise was one of his preferred methods for building strength and enhancing mobility. Kohli's dedication to fitness reflects his commitment to maintaining a high level of performance on the field.

In the opening Test, India convincingly defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on the third day of the match. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team asserted their dominance over the hosts, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing everyone with his outstanding knock of 171. Additionally, Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable performance resulted in him taking an impressive total of 12 wickets. The team's comprehensive victory further solidified their position as a formidable force in international cricket.

Goblet squats are a popular exercise in strength training and have several benefits for the body. Here are some key advantages of incorporating goblet squats into your fitness routine:

Lower body strength: Goblet squats primarily target the muscles in your lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. By performing goblet squats regularly, you can increase strength and muscle development in these areas, leading to improved lower body power and stability.

Core engagement: Goblet squats also engage your core muscles, including your abdominals and obliques, to maintain stability and balance during the movement. This exercise can help strengthen your core, leading to improved posture and spinal alignment.

Mobility and flexibility: Goblet squats require a good range of motion in the hips, knees, and ankles. Regularly performing goblet squats can help improve your mobility and flexibility in these areas, allowing for better movement patterns and reducing the risk of injuries.

Functional movement: Goblet squats mimic the movement patterns used in everyday activities like bending down, lifting objects, and getting up from a seated position. By training these functional movement patterns, you can enhance your overall strength and ability to perform daily tasks with ease.

 

 

