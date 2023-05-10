This is Varun Dhawan's favourite summer drink; benefits explained

The best course of action is to reach for a chilled glass of your preferred beverage when the sun is directly overhead and it becomes difficult to venture outside in the intense heat. The sweltering summer often encourages us to investigate several thirst-quenching options. While some enjoy tangy concoctions or canned fruit juices, others cling to shikanji or jaljeera. Varun Dhawan agrees that drinking some juice is the greatest way to stay cool in the soaring temperatures.

On his Instagram Stories, the actor recently shared a photo of a glass filled with delectable watermelon juice. Varun remarked that the temperature was "40 Degrees" and the drink must have kept him hydrated. Look at the photo below.



athenian school

Here are some summer-specific recipes if you're seeking some cool beverages as well:

1. Watermelon-mint drink: Is there another fruit that is as juicy and delectable as watermelon? Drinking this drink gives you satisfaction and a number of health advantages. It is simple to put together and ideal for a summer outing.

2. Sugarcane juice: Another beverage that only one sip of makes us think of summertime is sugarcane juice. It is sweet, pleasant, and suitable for consumption at any time of day.

3. Fresh bel cooler: There are a tonne of tastes in this drink despite the small number of components. Bel, a lemon, black salt, and sugar are all that are need to prepare it. So, without giving it any thought, go to the kitchen.

4. Aam panna: Unquestionably, this is among the best mango-based recipes. The tart beverage is mouthwatering and will always leave you wanting more.

5. Fruit and vegetable juice: Make this beverage if you wish to increase the juice's nutritional worth. Everything from apples and carrots to oranges and ginger can be used in it.