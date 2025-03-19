With five operational international airports, Uttar Pradesh will be setting a benchmark for air connectivity in India. This expansion will not only enhance tourism and business opportunities but also improve accessibility to different parts of the country and the world.

India's travel infrastructure is undergoing rapid expansion, with new airports and railway routes enhancing connectivity across the country. One state is set to achieve a remarkable milestone in this development: Uttar Pradesh will soon be the only state in India with five international airports.

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar will be the state's fifth international airport, solidifying its position as a major aviation hub. Furthermore, NIA is set to become India's largest airport, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a significant boost to regional connectivity.

Before 2012, Uttar Pradesh had only two international airports, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The state's aviation landscape underwent a significant transformation when the third international airport at Kushinagar became operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 20, 2021.

Following this, the Ayodhya International Airport opened in 2023. Now, the state is set to welcome its fifth international airport, which will be located at Jewar near Noida.

The Noida International Airport is anticipated to be a landmark project, serving as the second major airport in the Delhi-NCR region, alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Located approximately 72 km from IGI, this airport will significantly ease congestion at Delhi's primary airport while catering to growing passenger and cargo demands.

With five operational international airports, Uttar Pradesh is setting a benchmark for air connectivity in India. This expansion will not only enhance tourism and business opportunities but also improve accessibility to different parts of the country and the world.

The much-anticipated Noida International Airport, set to be the second major airport in the Delhi-NCR region, is nearing completion of its first phase. The airport, spread over 1,334 hectares, will be capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. It will also support the movement of 100,000 flights and 250,000 tonnes of cargo each year. The terminal building boasts an area of 100,000 square meters with 28 aircraft stands. Furthermore, a 40-acre maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub is also under construction.