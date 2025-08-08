Twitter
This is the most venomous animal on earth, its poison can kill human in just...; has speed of...

Box jellyfish, an almost invisible sea animal, that can fool humans with its delicate looks, but in reality, it can end your life in minutes. Box jellyfish are very active and have a muscular velarium that can make them swim faster at speeds of 1.5 m/s (about 4 mph).

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

Box jellyfish is one of the most venomous creatures on earth.

Some animals seem harmless and brainless, but their real strength and capabilities are hidden from us. When we visit a zoo or any such place where visitors can experience animals closely, there are warning signs about some of them that are dangerous. One such animal is box jellyfish, an almost invisible sea animal, that can fool humans with its delicate looks but in reality, can end your life in minutes.

What is box jellyfish?

Box jellyfish usually stay in the warm tropical waters, just below the surface, and can release such powerful venom that it can stop a human heart in minutes. They are a part of the Cubozoa class and are unique in their appearance, with a transparent, cubeshaped bell up to 30 cm across and have tentacles extending up to 10 feet (3 m). These tentacles contain poison. They have millions of tiny, harpoon-like structures called nematocysts, which deliver venom when provoked.

Usually, jellyfish tend to drift, however, box jellyfish are very active and have a muscular velarium that can make them swim faster at speeds of 1.5 m/s (about 4 mph).

What makes box jellyfish so harmful?

Highly venomous: Chironex fleckeri, known as the Australian box jellyfish or “sea wasp,” is often believed to be the most venomous water animal. Its venom can destroy cells by making pores, leading to cardiac arrest and rapid tissue destruction, within 2 to 5 minutes.

Deadly dosage: A single jellyfish has venom content that can kill over 60 adults. In Australia, at least 69 people died due to box jellyfish since the late 19th century, according to the Environmental Literary Council. This number is 50 to 100 globally each year.

Speed: Once injected, the speed of the venom is described as “blinding speed,” with which it acts, by experts. It affects the cardiovascular system right then. The venom is so lethal that even if survivors are injected with antivenom, the damage done may require surgery or cause long-term impairment.

How does this work?

This can happen even as a tentacle touches any part of skin. At that instant, nematocysts are released and inject venom. Sensations like intense burning, whiplash-like welts, nausea, headaches, anxiety, and cardiac arrest take place in severe cases. Survivors mostly experience long-term consequences like scarring, chronic pain, or psychological trauma.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
