Amit Thakur, the celebrity hairstylist who has worked with the likes of Nita Ambani and Katrina Kaif, is no stranger to creating stunning looks that leave everyone in awe. But aside from his styling expertise, he’s also known for his valuable haircare tips. Recently, he shared a brilliant hack for achieving extra shine in hair that anyone can try at home.

Amit Thakur’s hack is centered around a DIY dry shampoo recipe that promises to leave your hair looking fresh, voluminous, and shiny. The key to this hair hack is arrowroot powder, which is known for its oil-absorbing properties. When used in a dry shampoo mix, it not only refreshes your hair but also adds an instant lift.

To elevate the formula, Thakur suggests adding dried rose petals or lavender. These natural ingredients don’t just add a lovely fragrance to your hair but also help achieve a smooth, shiny finish. Plus, it's all-natural, making it a perfect solution for anyone looking for chemical-free haircare.

How to Make the DIY Dry Shampoo for Extra Shine

Ingredients:

Arrowroot powder

Dried rose petals or lavender

A small bottle

A tea bag (for the dried flowers)

Instructions:

Fill a small bottle with arrowroot powder as your base.

Take a tea bag and fill it with dried rose petals or lavender.

Drop the tea bag inside the bottle and shake gently to combine.

That’s it! You now have a simple yet effective DIY dry shampoo that not only refreshes your scalp but also gives your hair that extra shine.

How to use it

While this DIY dry shampoo is incredibly easy to make, Thakur shares some expert tips to ensure you get the best results: