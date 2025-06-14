There are all kinds of hotels in India, starting from budget and mid-range stays to the most luxurious properties ever built. But do you know which is the most expensive hotel in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state and home to one of the world's seven wonders?

There are all kinds of hotels in India, starting from budget and mid-range stays to the most luxurious properties ever built. But do you know which is the most expensive hotel in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state and home to one of the world's seven wonders? The property we are talking about is located just meters away from the iconic Taj Mahal in the historical city of Agra in western UP. Let us tell you more about this hotel here.

An epitome of luxury

The Oberoi Amarvilas Hotel is said to be the most expensive hotel in entire UP. Located just 600 meters from the Taj Mahal, it has been ranked among top hotels in the world. A five-star hotel, the Oberoi Amarvilas offers an enchanting view of the Taj, a Mughal-era marble mausoleum built in the early 17th century.

The hotel has a total of 102 rooms, offering all imaginable amenities to its guests. Price for a standard king-size bedroom starts from around Rs 40,000 a night. Suites at the hotel are priced around Rs 3,50,000. The most luxurious and expensive suite at the Oberoi Amarvilas Hotel -- the Kohinoor -- costs around Rs 11 lakh per night. This luxury suite features marble elephant statues, gold-domed ceilings, mirror walls, and marble columns with Mughal-era designs.

In fact, just one-time dinner for two at the Amarvilas Hotel comes at around Rs 13,000.

Facilities and services

The Oberoi Amarvilas Hotel also features a spa, an open-air swimming pool, and a fitness centre. Other facilities at the hotel include 24-hour butler service, complimentary Wi-Fi, valet parking, laundry service, concierge, currency exchange, business centre, banquet facilities, along with special arrangements for guests with disabilities.

The closest airport to Oberoi Amarvilas Agra is the Agra airport, while the Yamuna Bridge Railway Station is the nearest train station to the hotel.