'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

'A generational trip': Indian woman surprises parents with first ride in San Francisco’s driverless taxi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

This Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

Chandanki village in Gujarat has a unique feature, no homes in this village boast of a kitchen. The people come together for community meals.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...
Chandanki village in Gujarat has no kitchens in its homes.

TRENDING NOW

    Among the basic needs of a home is its kitchen, as it is a place to prepare food to feed everyone in the family. However, can one imagine a house without a kitchen? This is exactly how every house is in a village in Gujarat. The western Indian state has a unique village which has homes sans kitchens. So now the question arises, how do villagers here feed their stomachs? Well, the answer is really surprising. The village of Chandanki has a unique culture of shared values, as people here have close ties and are community driven.

    Why is Chandanki village unique?

    In Chandanki, a village in Gujarat, none of the families cook in their own homes and it is due to a tradition which every family in Chandanki follows. All the families come together for community meals. They sit and eat together variety of Gujarati traditional dishes. All the people of the village come together to a place and eat their food. This system has been developed due to another unique feature of the village. Chandanki has a largely elderly population as the younger generation left the village for better job opportunities in other cities or abroad.

    Here rural communities face the challenge of supporting their senior citizen population. Mostly, citizens aged between 55 and 85 populate the village due to the mass exodus of youth. According to a report by Times of India, Chandanki was a bustling village with 1,100 residents at one time, but it now houses a robust community of around 500 people, most of whom are elderly persons.

    How do people in Chandanki have meals?

    The villagers can consume two meals of the day for nominal charges. The meals are cooked by cooks which the youth of the village have arranged so that the elderly women, who might be suffering with illnesses, do not take the burden of cooking. The arrangement also helps in combating the lonliness which plagues the village. At least 35-40 villagers eat meals in a solar-powered AC community hall.   

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge
    Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp
    Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo
    Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey o
    Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive
    Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals 'people used to make fun' of him for...
    BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...
    BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day...
    Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges
    Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE