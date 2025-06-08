has a rich tradition of vegetarian food and is the world’s top country in the list of nations with the most vegetarian population. However, the state which has the highest population of non-vegetarians is the northeastern state of Nagaland.

India is famous for its culinary delicacies which are as diverse its deep-rooted culture which has amalgamated itself over thousands of years to offer dishes that are embodiment of India’s age of cultural traditions and history. The country has a rich tradition of vegetarian food and is the world’s top country in the list of nations with the most vegetarian population. However, a large part of India has a significant number of non-vegetarians too. North-east and South Indian regions have majority population with non-vegetarian food preferences. However, the state which has the highest population of non-vegetarians is the northeastern state of Nagaland.

Nagaland has 99.8% non vegetarians

Nagaland has a meagre vegetarian population, and its non-vegetarian population amounts to more than 99%. Their cuisine hardly includes any vegetarian dishes and for them chicken, mutton and dishes like these are considered the least in non-vegetarian dishes as they include dishes like beef, pork, seafood, organ meats and more.

As non-vegetarian dishes dominate the cuisine here, their taste and texture influence the meat-based culinary platters in the region. The spices the people in Nagaland use enhance the taste and make it richer according to the palette of the people. Red and green chilies, peppers, and other hot spices are used predominantly in the cuisine. These dishes are served with boiled vegetables and less spicy chutneys. Nagaland has a population of 99.8% of the population eating non-vegetarian dishes.

Reportedly, the southern and eastern regions of the country have most of the non-vegetarian population, while the northern and western regions are predominantly vegetarian food loving people. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) conducted in 2015-16, Nagaland leads the list of states with the highest population of non-vegetarians. West Bengal, Kerala and other eastern and southern states follow next in the list. This is the reason the non-vegetarian culinary has some unique and distinct tastes and textures and are famous beyond India as well.

An analysis of the national health data by IndiaSpend and FactChecker revealed that 80% of Indian men and 70% of Indian women have non-vegetarian food.