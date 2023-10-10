This Indian-origin couple in UK were married for 90 years 291 days

Karam Chand and his wife Kartari Chand were married on December 11, 1925 in a Sikh ceremony in India.

Did you know an Indian-origin couple living in the UK were married for over 90 years and were believed to be the world's longest-married couple? What's even more special is that both the husband and wife were alive for well over 100 years. Yes, you heard us right.

Karam Chand and his wife Kartari Chand were married on December 11, 1925 in a Sikh ceremony in India. With the death of Karam at 110 years in 2016, the marriage of 90 years and 291 days ended. Three years later, in the year 2019, Kartari also died at 107 years of age.

Both Kartari and Karam were born in Punjab and moved to Bradford in the UK in 1965 and had eight children, 27 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Their 90th marriage anniversary was celebrated in October 2016 and was covered by the British media. On their 90th anniversary, their combined age was 213 years.

What is a Granite Marriage Anniversary?

Wedding anniversaries around the world have been given different names. 'Paper anniversary' for 1 year of marriage, 'Cotton anniversary' for 2 years of marriage, 'Wood anniversary' for 5 years of marriage, 'Tin anniversary' for 10 years of marriage, 15 years of marriage 'Crystal Anniversary', 25 years of marriage 'Silver Anniversary', 50 years of marriage 'Gold Anniversary', 55 years of marriage 'Emerald Anniversary', 60 years of marriage 'Diamond Anniversary', 70 One year of marriage is called 'Platinum Anniversary', 80 years of marriage is called 'Oak Anniversary' and 90 years of marriage is called 'Granite Anniversary'.