Indian cuisine has once again garnered international acclaim, with one of its most loved comfort foods, Rajma, making it to the list of the "50 Best Bean Dishes in the World." This classic North Indian dish, made from red kidney beans, is a staple in many households and has become a symbol of Indian comfort food.

Rajma, known for its hearty and satisfying taste, is prepared by cooking red kidney beans in a spiced, tomato-based gravy. The dish is typically slow-cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The result is a rich, thick curry that pairs perfectly with steamed rice, a combination popularly called "Rajma Chawal." This pairing has a special place in the hearts of Indians, often enjoyed as a comforting, homemade meal.

Rajma's inclusion in the "50 Best Bean Dishes" list is a testament to its global appeal. While it is a quintessential North Indian dish, its popularity has spread far beyond India. Indian restaurants worldwide have embraced Rajma, making it a must-try item on their menus. Its rich, flavourful gravy and the tender texture of the beans have won the hearts of food lovers globally, cementing its status as a favourite bean dish.

The origins of kidney beans can be traced back to Central America and Mexico, but it was the Indian culinary tradition that transformed these beans into the beloved dish we know today. The red kidney beans were introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century and quickly became a staple, especially in the northern regions. Over time, Rajma developed its unique Indian twist, with a rich mix of spices creating its signature flavour.