THIS Indian billionaire owns Rs 126 crore pink diamond ring, which once belonged to Queen Marie Antoinette of France, not Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani or Radhika Merchant; she is…

Indian billionaire Natasha Poonawalla owns a rare pink diamond ring once linked to Queen Marie Antoinette of France, sold at Christie’s auction in 2025.

Whenever we discuss luxury jewellery and rare diamonds in India, names like Nita Ambani often come to mind. However, Natasha Poonawalla, another Indian billionaire known for her bold fashion and refined taste. She owns a rare pink diamond ring once associated with Queen Marie Antoinette of France.

This exceptional jewel, steeped in royal European history, was sold at a Christie’s auction in 2025 for a staggering USD 13.98 million, approximately Rs 126 crore.

The pink diamond ring that made headlines

The spotlight returned to Natasha Poonawalla after jewellery expert and fashion content creator Dhrumit Merulia highlighted the rare ring on social media. In his video, he pointed out how most people would instantly associate the Rs 126 crore diamond ring with Nita Ambani. However, this time, the owner was Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire industrialist Adar Poonawalla.

The ring is famously known as the Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond Ring, a jewel that carries centuries of royal legacy.

A jewel with royal French history

According to Christie’s, the diamond dates back to the mid-18th century. The stone was originally owned by Queen Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France.

The diamond was passed down to her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême, the only surviving child of Marie Antoinette. For generations, the diamond remained within the French royal lineage before being sold in 1996, eventually making its way into private collections.

Design and Craftsmanship

The ring features a 10.38-carat fancy purple-pink modified kite brilliant-cut diamond as its centrepiece. Surrounding the rare pink diamond are round diamonds that enhance its brilliance and rarity. The band is crafted in blackened platinum and is adorned with 17 diamonds, giving the ring a striking yet elegant appearance.

The current setting of the ring was designed by legendary jewellery designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, widely known as JAR. His work transformed the historic diamond into a modern masterpiece while preserving its royal essence.