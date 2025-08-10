This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty retained its first position, earning $602.4 million in revenue in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra is synonymous with fashion, wealth, luxury and success. After achieving success in Bollywood and Hollywood, she turned into an entrepreneur. Priyanka introduced her hairline brand Anomaly in 2021, which later became the second-wealthiest beauty brand. Her haircare brand was initially launched in the US market, and later rolled out in India in 2022, exclusively on Nykaa.

About her haircare brand, Anomaly

Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly is known for producing natural and sustainable products that do not contain harmful chemicals. It uses packaging made from 100% recyclable cans and plastic trash.

Second-wealthiest celeb beauty brand of 2023

In 2023, Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celebrity beauty brand, with $542.7 million in revenue, beating top beauty brands, such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. The first wealthiest celeb beauty brand of 2023 was Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

However, in 2024, Anomaly dropped slightly in rank, yet generated a revenue of $50 million, which is still higher than Lady Gaga's and Ariana Grande's brands.

Anomaly's comparison with other bands

Although Priyanka Anomaly ranked sixth in the list of celebs' beauty brands, her hairline managed to outshine Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, which made $30 million, Ariana Grande's brand, which earned $25 million, and Brown's Florence by Mills, which made $20 million. While Rihanna's Fenty Beauty retained its first position, earning $602.4 million in revenue in 2024.

