Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...
'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal
'Cosmic behemoth': Did scientists just discover biggest-ever black hole? It's 10,000 times heavier than...
Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive
New mom tries viral ‘stiletto challenge’ after childbirth; this ts the result
Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod
WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next
This Indian actor's beauty line became second-wealthiest brand in 2024, with revenue of Rs...
LIFESTYLE
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty retained its first position, earning $602.4 million in revenue in 2024.
Priyanka Chopra is synonymous with fashion, wealth, luxury and success. After achieving success in Bollywood and Hollywood, she turned into an entrepreneur. Priyanka introduced her hairline brand Anomaly in 2021, which later became the second-wealthiest beauty brand. Her haircare brand was initially launched in the US market, and later rolled out in India in 2022, exclusively on Nykaa.
Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly is known for producing natural and sustainable products that do not contain harmful chemicals. It uses packaging made from 100% recyclable cans and plastic trash.
In 2023, Anomaly became the second-wealthiest celebrity beauty brand, with $542.7 million in revenue, beating top beauty brands, such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. The first wealthiest celeb beauty brand of 2023 was Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.
However, in 2024, Anomaly dropped slightly in rank, yet generated a revenue of $50 million, which is still higher than Lady Gaga's and Ariana Grande's brands.
Although Priyanka Anomaly ranked sixth in the list of celebs' beauty brands, her hairline managed to outshine Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, which made $30 million, Ariana Grande's brand, which earned $25 million, and Brown's Florence by Mills, which made $20 million. While Rihanna's Fenty Beauty retained its first position, earning $602.4 million in revenue in 2024.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra begins her mornings with this Indian breakfast that's great for weight loss