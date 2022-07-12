THIS detox water helps lose weight, build immunity, check out the recipe

Representative Image/Reuters

People keep researching on the internet, finding ways to lose weight with home remedies. Today, we bring to you a detox drink that contains the goodness of jeera, saunf, and ajwain in it. This detox water will not only help you keep the weight off but also help build immunity in your body.

Let's learn about the health benefits of these spices

Cumin seeds or Jeera

Cumin seeds or Jeera is a popular spice in Indian cuisine. Apart from adding flavour to the food, Jeera also has antioxidants that flush out toxins from your body. It also helps maintain metabolism and aids in weight loss.

Ajwain or Carom seeds

Ajwain is known to speed up the digestion process and also helps in keeping the excess weight off. Ajwain helps in managing your stress levels as well, which in turn keeps your mind healthy.

Saunf or Fennel Seeds

Saunf or Fennel seeds are a sure-shot way to improve digestion and increase the body's metabolism. Saunf helps to absorb the nutrients from the food we eat which also helps to keep hunger pangs at bay. Saunf is particularly effective in curing water retention, especially for women suffering from PMS.

Here is the recipe for the detox water using Jeera, Ajwain, and Saunf

Soak 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds (Jeera), 1 tablespoon of carom seeds (Ajwain), and 1 tablespoon of fennel seeds (Saunf) in 1/2 litre water and mix it. Let the drink sit overnight and drink it first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach.